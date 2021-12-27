OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 deployed to OnePlus 8/8 Pro





OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 has been deployed for OnePlus 8 and 8Pro without Android 12, but with a December 2021 security patch and a number of fixes to the previous flagship duo.

Owners are waiting for a complete and stable release of Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on OnePlus 8 series devices, but a Chinese company has pushed a new update that resolves some protracted issues affecting Android 11 in the duo. .. Confirmed on the official OnePlus forums, the main details are pretty light for anyone who wants to extend the change log.

OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 adds a December 2021 security patch, tweaks some display UI and configuration interface, fixes Google Assistant issues, and resolves a minor WhatsApp crash. Overall, it’s a small bonus until the end of 2021, but it’s still not the Android 12 that many wanted. You can see the full change log below.

OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro Optimized UI Display for Change Log System Settings Interface Fixed an issue where the Google Assistant and Gpay didn’t display as expected in the Setup Wizard Fixed an issue with a low probability of WhatsApp crashes Android security patch Until update 2021.12

The OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 OTA update has begun to be deployed, but there are several flavors based on your location, as shown below.

OnePlus 8

India: 11.0.10.10.IN21DA Europe: 11.0.10.10.IN21BA Global: 11.0.10.10.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro

India: 11.0.10.10.IN11DA Europe: 11.0.10.10.IN11BA Global: 11.0.10.10.IN11AA

As is often the case with OnePlus updates, the actual OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 OTA files are gradual. However, you may be able to use the Oxygen Updater to retrieve and sideload your device.

OnePlus Details:

