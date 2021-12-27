A second incubator opens in Bristol to support new tech entrepreneurs





James Emery, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SciTech

As Science Creates continues to grow as a hub for local scientists and innovators, James Emery is exploring that in the local community.

Science Creates, a deep tech ecosystem based in Bristol, has helped foster new science and engineering start-ups and opened a whole new incubator in the city. This new incubator is expected to help solve the pressing world of cancer, vaccine development, climate and more by helping people who have turned from a new generation of scientists to entrepreneurs.

The opening of this new incubator on the old market is now at full capacity and is the result of the success of the first incubator at St. Phillips, which maps Bristol as a hub for scientific and engineering innovation. Science Creates is home to some of the UK’s most successful deep technology companies, with 18.4 million people in 2021 alone.

As part of the partnership between the University of Bristol and Research England, the new incubator will provide an additional 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art laboratories and office space for use by deep tech start-ups. This will bring the physical footprint of Science Creates in Bristol to 45,000 square feet, accommodate approximately 100 companies and provide 450 potential jobs.

“Bristol continues to grow as a hub to help scientists bring their discoveries off the shelves to the real world.”

Companies supported by Science Creates include:

Cytoseek-A company that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and offers the potential for next-generation cell therapy using artificial membrane-bound protein technology. With the help of Science Creates, we were able to attract 4 million people.

KETS Quantum Security-Their goal is to protect data from a new generation of cyberattacks by quantum computers through the creation of chip-based solutions.

Ziylo, one of Science Creates’ original companies, is a biotechnology company working to develop one of the first smart insulins to help people suffering from diabetes. In 2018, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk bought it for a $ 800 million worth of transactions.

As Omicron variants pose a significant challenge to the UK’s Covid-19 response, are there any useful tools?

See @halotherap and a breakthrough antiviral nasal spray that may work against all coronavirus variants. https: //t.co/D7ZiAtAdPd#deeptech #antiviral

— Science Creates (@ScienceCreates) December 21, 2021

Dr. Harry Destecroix, founder of Science Creates, told Epigram: [Bristol] Home to creative and innovative trendsetters, with a world-class research university and strong community awareness. But we are just getting started. Bristol continues to grow as a hub to help scientists bring their discoveries off the shelves to the real world. Our strength lies in the deep technology space, which is growing more than twice as fast as other technology sectors.

“This is where Science Creates comes in. There are two dedicated incubators, a venture capital firm that funds early-stage start-ups, and a network of mentors and advisors with specific relevant experience essential to business development. Innovations. .’

Science Creates also launched a dedicated venture capital fund in 2020 called Science Creates Ventures. It worked with incubators to foster corporate ambitions and help them raise the funding they needed. This quickly made Bristol a leader in deep technology innovation, comparable to many European companies such as Barcelona and Oslo.

The Bristol Technology Festival will change the face of technology at next week’s event. Breakthrough Bursary for BAME Tech entrepreneurs reopened at university

In 2020, Bristol’s estimated venture capital exceeded 400 million, most of which was reinvested in companies. As Tech Nation data show, this is expected to continue until 2021 and attracts the second highest VC in the UK.

This incubator initiative is expected to make Bristol a world-class ecosystem that supports scientists and engineers in the commercialization of innovative innovations.

Featured Image: Epigram / University of Bristol

What do you think is the future of Bristol’s innovation?

