Motorola Retryes Foldable Phones on 3rd Generation Razr





According to a Weibo post discovered by the Android Authority, Motorola is working on a new version of the Razr foldable smartphone. The post comes from Lenovo, the general manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China (Lenovo is currently responsible for Motorola’s smartphone business), and the company has decided to add it to its foldable mobile phone lineup. Explains how to work quietly. There are no big shoes to fill Motorola. The first two modern foldable phones were mediocre phones with expensive price tags.

I ran Jins post on some translation sites and some of them couldn’t jump to English, but all translations show consistent details. The post states that the phone will have a better processor, a better interface, and a fine-tuned look. However, at this early stage, it is not clear how the 3rd generation device will differ from the previous device. The second generation Razr was a spec bump with the addition of 5G, rather than a significant improvement over the original Razr foldable announced. In 2019.

An apple translation of Jins Weibo’s post. Is the third time attractive?

Perhaps the third foldable attempt would be a difficult attraction to recommend the previous two attempts, even before Samsung released the exceptional Z Flip 3 for $ 1,000. But due to today’s news and the fact that Android updates are still available (albeit at a fairly slow pace), Motorola doesn’t seem to give up on Razr’s resurgence.

A translation from Jins’ post indicates that it may be the first to be released in China. This is supported by the announcement displayed on Weibo. Keep an eye out for details and announcements on this phone to see if it’s a really remarkable upgrade or another foldable iteration that’s often forgotten.

Motorola spokesman Manuella Foz told The Verge that the company couldn’t comment on future devices in response to an email request for comment.

Correction December 27: The original version of this article incorrectly stated that Android police had found a Jins Weibo post. The post was actually found by the Android Authority. We apologize for the error.

