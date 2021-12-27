Innovation is the key to a sustainable future and we must encourage it





There were significant achievements at Cop26. Efforts to reduce coal from the largest polluters. The main commitment to greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Global financial leaders, including former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, recognize that investing in the polluted sector is not profitable in the long run.

It is important to pay attention to those who are trying to live the consequences of measures taken or not taken in the coming decades. Greta Thunberg has reset the basic rules.

However, you need to make sure you don’t miss an opportunity to encourage innovation. Personal creativity and discovery are still essential to solving global challenges, and science and technology are the keys to realizing a sustainable future and empowering people.

Politicians cannot expect breakthroughs to continue without explicit action to develop and invigorate talent.

It’s not just about improving research funding. There is also the issue of establishing a role model by encouraging innovative innovation, building a platform for lesser-known development in emerging areas, and celebrating positive changes for people around the world. I have.

Part of the jury of VinFuture Prize, a global award established in Vietnam last year, promised $ 4.5 million annually to reward breakthrough scientific research and innovation that will improve lives around the world. I am.

It addresses two distinct needs for fostering and nurturing innovation.

First, raising awareness of the breakthroughs in science and technology can break barriers, spotlight new developments, and inspire future generations.

We must recognize scientific achievements through special awards and dedicated awards ceremonies that help promote diversity within the scientific community and increase the accessibility of innovators in the science and technology industry.

There are authoritative rituals, but there are enough rituals to clearly focus on how science and technology can create a better world for all.

Second, more needs to be done to encourage scientists of different groups and nationalities to invent and create. Women are still undervalued at many of the world’s most prestigious awards ceremonies, and more broadly in the science and technology sector. In the UK, females make up only 2 percent of the trunk (science, technology, engineering, math) workforce. Women’s talents cannot be missed in the fight against climate change and other global challenges.

We need to increase access to education and mentoring programs to ensure that girls, and all young people interested in science, have the confidence and support they need to pursue a Stem career.

Another problem is that scientists in developing countries are often unrecognized because their voices have not been heard as widely as they deserve.

Fostering and nurturing innovation in developing countries is essential in addressing global challenges. Inequality can be dangerous. The uneven distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world, as well as its travel and economic implications, indicate that disparities between rich and poor countries can threaten global security.

Addressing this involves complex economic, institutional and social factors, but that there is a structure in place to help developing country talent unleash innovation and benefit communities. need to confirm.

We need to focus on the future. Great progress has been made, but innovations that solve global challenges have not yet been developed. We must do everything we can to invigorate, motivate and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers who create them.

Sir Richard Friend is a professor of physics at the University of Cambridge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/opinion/sustainable-innovation-climate-change-b1982914.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos