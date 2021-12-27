The most anticipated Xbox series X video games in 2022





Microsoft had an amazing 2021, but the list of Xbox games released this year doesn’t tell you that. The owners of the Series X / S only got two limited editions that got a lot of attention on the Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite (which happened to be two of the best titles of the year). Instead, Microsoft focused on rewriting the rules of console success by winning multiple wins on the Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers got games like Outriders at launch and even got Sonys MLB The Show 21 on the first day.

Microsoft isn’t investing in a monopoly on console sales, just as it adds value to the Game Pass. Strong third-party support is at the heart of Microsoft’s vision, making Series X an obvious choice for anyone playing a variety of games.

But 2022 looks a little different. Microsoft has some major exclusivity, thanks to the acquisition of Bethesda, which changes the game. Here are some of the titles that Xbox Series X owners are looking forward to this year:

Rainbow Six Extraction (January 20th)

Rainbow Six Extraction is a big starting point for the Tactical Shooter series. A collaborative shooter where squads defeat aliens rather than letting players fight other soldiers in global conflicts on the ground. Looking back at 4 Blood, replace the zombies with aliens that ooze black. Extraction looks like a Rainbow Six game to players who enjoy siege tactics, but I don’t want to play against high skill players in online battles.

Elden Ring (February 25)

Elden Ring seems destined for glory. From Softwares’ upcoming action RPGs will take the difficulty of Dark Souls penalties and set them to a less restrictive open world setting. Based on my time in the demo, it feels like it could still be the most familiar soul-like game, thanks to a greater sense of freedom in exploration and combat. Fans are already obsessed with the work of From Softwares, so the outlook for a better, more accessible version means that you can see the early games of 10 years of competitors.

Tunic (March 16th)

If you haven’t heard of a tunic, be prepared to put it on the radar. Indie adventure games look like the absolute charm of the veins of Deaths Door, which was loved in the 2020s. Inspired by the isometric Zelda, the game starring a lovely fox embarking on an epic adventure. For those nostalgic for old-fashioned Zelda games, the tunic looks like a fun throwback with warm, fuzzy visuals.

Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl (April 28)

Seeing STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl on this list may come as a surprise given the bad news it just received. Developer GSC Game World recently announced that apocalyptic shooters will acquire NFT integration, fueling fan anger. The studio quickly walked behind it and reset the hype meter. That controversy aside, we can return to focusing on dark, immersive sims that force players to fight against an army of radioactive monsters.

Starfield (November 11th)

Frankly, we know almost nothing about Starfield. We’ve seen Starfield bullying and have a release date, but no one has seen the actual gameplay yet. So why are you on this list? One reason: Todd Howard. The Elder Scrolls V: The mastermind behind Skyrim is leading the project, and fans are sold by promise only. If Howard can offer Skyrim’s game in the hope of space, he needs another hit.

Plague Tale: Requiem (TBA)

Plague Story: Innocence is a type of undervalued gem that becomes more special over time. The stealth adventure game follows two brothers trying to survive the plague and the Hundred Years War at the same time. Its sequel, APlague Tale: Requiem, aims to build on what created the original work by enhancing both story and combat. It also brings more mice, like the literal tsunami of mice.

Red Fall (TBA)

After the release of Arkane Studios’ outstanding Deathloop in 2021, I’m naturally looking to the developers of the next game. Redfall is a co-op multiplayer shooter where players shoot down vampires. I haven’t seen the actual gameplay yet, but the public trailer showed off what looks like a ridiculously stylish game with a cast of fascinating characters. The formula worked well with Deathloop, so I feel that Arkane could bring another hit if Redfall actually landed this year.

Replaced (TBA)

The replacement is the kind of indie game that should be the success story of the Game Pass. The 2D action game got a great trailer to showcase the world of cyberpunk at E3 2021. From riding behind a speed-breaking train to scaling a giant neon sign, Replaced seems to be filled with thrilling action set pieces in the world of detailed pixel art. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This allows you to draw a lot of attention to what looks like an outstanding indie.

Summer Building (TBA)

Summerville has a rather strange inside story. This is the debut game by Jumpship, a studio formed after the founder of the developer Playdead was reportedly dropped out. So Somerville looks like a new Playdead game in essence. It has an impressive similarity to Limbo and Inside, with an impressive art style and an uneasy atmosphere. It’s not a knock on it. If anything, it’s a big compliment. Summerville could become a spinning indie next year that will equally captivate players and critics.

Marvel’s Midnight Sands (TBA)

In 2022, there will be quite a few superhero games, from Gotham Knights to the killing of Suicide Squad: Justice League. But the most exciting game of crops is Marvel’s Midnight Sands. Created by Firaxis, this game is a tactical strategy game that follows the XCOM ethos, but exchanges soldiers for superheroes such as Wolverine and Blade. Since Firaxis is a professional in this genre, it’s quite possible that this will be one of the better superhero games of our time.

