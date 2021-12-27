Judges advance privacy claims over Chrome secret mode





A federal judge in San Jose, California (CN) rejected Google’s second bid to dismiss a class action, despite alleging that Chrome Internet browser users were being tracked in private browsing mode. ..

Judge Lucy Koh of the U.S. District Court was probably one of the last decisions before moving to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where Google tracked people and sold the data while they were in ignorance mode. In that case, the company said it violated the contract with the user.

Reasonable users can conclude that the plaintiff’s agreement with Google includes a secret splash screen. Google’s privacy policy, which Google recognizes as part of the contract, explicitly states in the “Introduction” section that plaintiffs can choose to browse the web privately using Chrome in secret mode. increase.

The order goes down late Wednesday to expand the previous refusal issued by Ko in March of this year. After that order, plaintiffs added allegations of breach of contract, stating that Google also violated California law governing unfair competition. Google then filed a motion to dismiss in connection with these two allegations, and Kor ruled that both should proceed.

Regarding the allegations of unfair competition, Mr. Ko filed a proceeding because the plaintiff may have lost money or property as a result of using the data collected by Google despite using secret mode. He said he could proceed.

Google claimed that plaintiffs were not injured because they couldn’t sell their personal data plausibly in the open market, but the California Supreme Court recently said that if personal data was valuable and used by tech companies without permission, The plaintiff ruled that he should be standing.

A company called Brave now offers a web browser that pays users to see targeted ads online, blocking everything else, Ko wrote. Several other companies, including a company called Killi, have launched an exchange platform that allows individuals to sell their data to third-party applications and websites.

Due to the existence of these platforms, plaintiffs sell personal data because Google has acquired personal data, despite the privacy policy guarantee that users will not be tracked while using incognito mode in Chrome browsers. You may claim that you have lost your ability.

This ruling is bad news for Google and other tech companies that use data collection and targeted advertising as their primary means of generating revenue. Earlier discussions about the commercial viability of individual data mean that tech companies can escape these types of unfair competition claims.

However, Wednesday’s decision only means that the plaintiff’s proceedings can proceed to the discovery phase, so Google can still claim the benefits of the proceedings and win.

Earlier, plaintiffs stated that Google violated federal eavesdropping laws in addition to the recently enacted California Privacy Infringement Act and two other privacy-related laws. Google tried to dismiss these claims, but Koh rejected the request in a March order.

Plaintiffs allege that they have been improperly tracked for targeted advertising purposes, and that they have taken a specific process to protect their privacy: not turning on synchronization options, but Google. Tracked web surfing despite the opposite warranty.

In a controversial hearing this February, Google claimed that plaintiffs agreed to collect data when they agreed to the Terms of Service.

In a hearing last month, Google lawyer Andrew Shapiro signed that each of these people was collecting data that they were complaining about being collected now.

However, Kou dismissed the argument in a March ruling and then again on Wednesday.

First, the judge wrote that Google could not prove that plaintiffs explicitly agreed because Google did not notify users that they would engage in alleged data collection while plaintiffs were in private browsing mode. rice field. Google’s privacy policy does not disclose the data collection claimed by Google while plaintiffs are in private browsing mode.

Google argued that it would not be held liable under the eavesdropping law. The law states that plaintiffs never agreed, although the law makes exceptions to users who agree to intercept data.

Google told users that they would protect their privacy unless they did certain things and that they would break that promise every day, plaintiff lawyer Jay Burns said at a hearing in February. .. While they promise consumers that their browser is a safe place, the advertising department is hacking the privacy terms of Chrome contracts.

Judges reasonably expect privacy when Google users are in private browsing mode or secret mode, so when it turns out that the company is still tracking the browsing history of the website, the privacy infringement He stated that he had the right to seek a complaint.

Specifically, Koh pointed out how Google promotes the secret mode feature in the Chrome browser.

Now you can browse personally and no one else using this device will see your activity, the company said while explaining its features to potential customers.

Google may try to resolve the proceedings in order to stop the discovery. If not, the proceedings go to summary judgment. That is, the parties agree to the facts, but disagree on the legal meaning or trial of those facts.

