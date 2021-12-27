10 of the best games from 2021 to check out on your new gaming PC





Getting a new gaming PC is a bit like opening a Pandora’s box when deciding what to play. Frequent releases on Steam, endless free game streams on the Epic Games Store, numerous indie arthouse games on itch.io, and the myriad of other launchers and storefronts you can install and choose from, the effects of Netflix. You can feel like paralyzed by choice.

So if you’re on vacation or get a new PC before, this list of great games released this year is an introduction to things to consider. It’s the biggest release in the last few months, so some are simple, but some shouldn’t be missed.

Many of the titles featured here can be downloaded and played via the PC version of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass. XboxGamePass Ultimate subscribers can access the game on both the Xbox and PC platforms. Whether you’re buying each title individually or subscribing to access many titles, here are the top games to get you started with your new gaming PC.

Halo Infinite Halo Infinite is the sixth article on the mainline Master Chief Saga. Image: 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

While this may be the most obvious first choice, as it’s probably the biggest game release of the holiday season, the Halo Infinites open world is a tech test of PC hardware and for the fun of a slowback solo campaign. I promise that it will also be an attractive title. Combine it with the early release of free online multiplayer and Halo is back.

Currently, it lacks some oversights and key features at launch, but there’s still plenty to enjoy with its current form of Halo Infinite. Hopefully they will only get better from here as they will eventually expand it with campaign cooperation and continue to grow multiplayer.

Ba-da-buh-buhh ba-da-buh-buhhhhhhh!

Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 takes open-world racers to the lush green background of Mexico. Image: Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

What if you mix a lot of cars, the Playground Games open world arcade racing franchise, and the beautiful scenery of Mexico? Get the best racing game of 2021 and challenge with AIDrivatar based on your friends list. Part of the fun of Forza Horizon 5 is that you can play as you like. Looking to embrace that hardcore motorsport aspect? There are cars and courses for that. Want to ride off-road in the mud or mud? It’s also here. Why don’t you enjoy driving comfortably? The rewind feature makes it easy to undo inadvertent errors that can cost you a race. Forza Horizon 5 offers a great pickup and play experience, and there’s a lot to experience in every car and environment.

Get out of my dreams and enter my Drivatar.

Inscryption Inscryption is a combination of horror tones and roguelike card games. Image: Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Being one of the top indie hits of the year doesn’t have to be an eerie season. Inscryption is a horror-themed deck-building card game that blends roguelike loop progressions. However, the real secret is how the game keeps changing as the story progresses. I didn’t mean to spoil here, but be prepared for an unexpected turn.

Whether you have few fans of card games or escape games, play Magic: The Gathering as a kid, or play one escape game with a friend at the peak of a few years ago, try Inscryption. give me. You may not be able to test your PC’s graphics, but if you have a good monitor with a high quality black level, you’ll be a spooky AI enemy hiding in the shadows at the expense of playing cards or small monsters. You can immerse yourself in the eerie aesthetic while fighting against. ..

Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood features online collaboration with four players with card-based power-ups.Image: Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise, a four-player collaborative zombie shooter. It not only has a similar style title, but also retains some of Turtle Rock Studios’ original Left 4 Dead developers. Back 4 Blood now integrates Left 4 Dead’s classic collaborative FPS action with the latest take of power-ups based on the card system. The cards make each session feel a little different, reaping hordes of zombies and keeping you moving on your toes as fate has to adapt to what attracts you. With the exception of cards, characters filled with weapons and equipment are show stars. Gather 3 friends to form a team and blow up the zombies until they are full.

Use your brain to help. Your delicious brain!

Age of Empires IV Age of Empires IV is the latest addition to the RTS series, first launched in 1997. Image: Microsoft

The Age of Empires series is old enough to struggle with half-hearted work while living in a clumsy apartment past college life, but the Age of Empires IV feels like its roots. It’s a new sequel. Anyone who has played classic RTS before will be here, but judging by the conversation on The Verge Slack channel, the house is very addictive. Age of Empires IV skillfully scratches its itch for base construction, troop placement, and large-scale combat. The campaign is very crowded, but play as Mongolia with a new twist on the old formula where hit-and-run tactics and mobility are the new keys to the game.

Death Door Death Door is an isometric soul-like action RPG with highly stylized artwork. Image: Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Since 2021, no game is as beautiful as Deaths Door. There’s plenty of joy to look at and a beautifully animated lush world, but the gameplay is part of Zelda, part of Dark Souls, and everything in action. The release of Nintendo Switch was just released last month, but you can make this wonderful virtual space as immersive and attractive as possible by playing it on your PC and enriching the visuals as much as possible. Don’t sleep with this indie hit. The best way to spend a dozen hours and ride the crow, the main character, is very cute.

Reap those souls, small crows.

Hot Wheels: Unleashed Hot Wheels Unleashed is a super-sized stunt toiletr with a sense of speed. Image: Milestone Srl

Imagine your child again. You have been given an unlimited budget to build and race the most wacky Hot Wheels trucks you can imagine. Well, even better, you are an adult. Instead of tying up all your money and floor space on plastic trucks and 1:64 scale die-cast metal cars, you can play Hot Wheels: Unleashed. But before writing this down as a children’s video game, you need to make sure that Milestone developers are enthusiastic about all these toy car models. There are 60 cars for you to collect and race, each of which is lovingly rendered with the details of its little toys, a vehicle that looks exactly like a real Hot Wheels wears and tears. Damage is seen. Adding these visual stylings to high-speed racing that supports split screens creates a fun arcade racer that looks great on high-end PCs.

The flame makes everything faster.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a collaborative third-person shooter that lets players fight against iconic heterogeneous forms. Image: Cold Iron Studios

If a game like Back 4 Blood sounds appealing to its co-op chops, but the zombies feel a little tired, check out Aliens: Fireteam Elite. This is a three-player third-person shooter that counters the heterogeneous forms of the famous alien franchise lore. There are a few RPG passive buffs to choose from for class loadouts, but in the end, it’s fun to shoot aliens with friends. These acid-blooded monsters like to swarm, so open your communication and tighten your tactics.

Most of them come mostly at night.

Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original 2005 Xbox title. Image: Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Few games have critic praise and fan expectations for sequels like the original Psycho Notes. Sixteen years later, the classic double-fine action-adventure game is finally being followed up. Like the original, Psychonauts 2 is fascinating, with excellent voice acting and fun writing, and is friendly yet tackling some deep and personal themes. It feels like an old game, good or bad, but it has a very unique and fantastic level of design. Psychonauts 2 takes you on a journey of fun platform and thought-provoking empathy. Don’t miss this, especially if you already have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Boomerang X Boomerang X is a single-player first-person arena action game with a focus on movement and speed. Image: DANG! / Devolver Digital

Few games show speed and agility like Boomerang X. The first-person action game aims to maintain momentum as you fly around the arena via the character who threw the boomerang. Throw and slice at enemies and vault towards it for an aerial combo reminiscent of the built-in aerial stunts of the old quake rocket jump. Boomerang X’s visual style and lighting ensure that exploring each arena is fun and enemies keep it fresh and challenging. Boomerang X is also available on Nintendo Switch, but I think it’s better to play with a mouse and keyboard. You can get more precise control and it feels like a bygone shooter with really fresh ideas.

First-person visceral boomerang action

Umrangi Generation Umrangi Generation is an apocalyptic first person photography game. Image: Origame Digital

OK, so I cheated a little. Umrangi Generation first appeared in 2020, not 2021. However, if you double-check the headline and make the calculations, you can’t miss the opportunity to recommend Umrangi Generation and its macro DLC to anyone, so this is just an additional bonus. The Nintendo Switch version, launched in 2021, has new tilt controls, but I think it’s worth playing this great indie darling on your PC to get the best out of its stunning visuals.

Umrangi Generation is a first-person photography game that drips stylishly and interweaves great stories through environmental storytelling. Enjoy its vibrant aesthetics, vast photographic camera controls, and the amazing soundtrack of Thor High Heels while the horror erupts from the apocalyptic world. If you don’t want to see the world burn, remember that you have no choice.

Cops come here to kill us

