View a photo of a flying stealth bomber found by someone on Google Maps

It can be fun to hunt around Google Maps to see if you can catch something at random. Sure, it’s cool to see your address in Street View and the sky in different parts of the world with tools. There are many things to see. Also, if you look closely, you may come across something really unusual. This happened when a Reddit user posted a photo taken with Google Maps. This is one of the B-2 Spirit Stealth bombers flying over Missouri.

Reddit user / Hippowned posted a photo from Google Maps of a stealth bomber and location 3901’18.5 ″ N9335’40.5W. The capture is a bit blurry and the rainbow spectrum is colored around the border. But this is definitely a B-2 flying in the air, a very surprising discovery given that the bomber was specially designed at the expense of billions of dollars. Yes, it completely avoids even the most advanced forms of detection, but there is all the stealth glory there. Look:

Of course, Google Maps isn’t updated in real time with new images of the area, but every few years. Given the speed, we rarely catch any kind of vehicle, but this stealth bomber is basically crazy, especially considering everything we know about vehicles. It cruises at a speed of about 560mph and can reach a top speed of about 630mph. Apparently, about 20 are still in operation by the US military, and it seems that no one was able to enter a high-value space without knowing it. They could carry nuclear payloads and were incredibly expensive to produce. Apparently, at the height of production, stealth bombers sent an average of more than $ 2 billion per plane to Magice. Certainly an amazing number.

And these stealth bombers may not appear much longer, such as on Google Maps. This is because the military will gradually phase out its current fighters and give way to the B-21 Raider, which is set to fly around 2026. Same signature as the original, triangular style. The name 21 means that it refers to the first bomber built in the 21st century. The original B-2 went into production in 1987.

Look, weird messages, creepy doll villages, mysterious patterns in the desert, airplane graveyards, shipwrecks, and much more, cool things you’ve found on Google Maps over the years. How, even some mysteries have been solved by hard-working users looking for clues found in some images. But the discovery of stealth bombers is now ranked right there with the best of them. Given the secrets of the project and the nature of the secrets, it’s specially made so that it’s never actually seen, so scanning different coordinates and catching it is one of the best ever. ..

