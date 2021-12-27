Google keeps track of algorithm changes, but it’s hard to know which changes affected the URL





Smart and fun SEO Alan Bleiweiss asked Google’s John Mueller if there was a “Google Book of Secrets” that would store all the algorithmic changes Google made in one place. The simple answer is yes, Google saves all the changes it makes, but the long answer from John is that it’s not always useful.

The question was at 38:26, when Alain asked, “Does Google have the task of logging each update and recording which aspects of search are affected?” It came out where I asked. secret”? “

John Mueller, yes, Google documents all the changes it makes, but even for Google’s internal purposes, it’s not good to use it to understand why a change occurred at a particular URL. I added that it was difficult. “Even on our part, it can be very difficult to track which changes have affected and what has caused the ranking difference,” said John.

Mueller added that even if Google released it, it wouldn’t help if it was like they did in the past. “So even if you give me a Google search logbook like this, I think it’s really hard to turn it into something useful,” John said.

Here’s how John answered the question:

I don’t know, Alain. I don’t have a really good answer for you there. We keep track of the changes we make and try to figure out what’s all changing over time. However, there are many things that are changing in the search and can be difficult to track. These are approved at some point and launched at some point, so if you look at the individual URLs to see the changes, it’s very easy for us, even on our part, to keep track of which changes affected here. It can be difficult. What is the cause of this ranking difference?

So even if you give me a logbook of such Google search changes, I think it’s really difficult to turn it into something useful. And now that Google has made this change, you can’t really do the opposite, so I say I’m constantly updating my site to match it.

Here’s an embedded video that you can watch for yourself:

Forum discussions in the YouTube community.

