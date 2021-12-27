Enron will collapse after 20 years No lessons learned





Twenty years ago, in December 2001, the mysterious energy company Enron collapsed brilliantly, destroying the $ 67 billion assets held by investment trusts, retirees and individual equity investors. Some commentaries 20 years later focus on how Enron told the first companies to make money through the turmoil.

There is no doubt that even legitimate money-making companies in Enrons, like Facebook, had some negative spillover effects as a side effect of innovation’s wealth creation. But the problem isn’t the idea of ​​exploring innovation or testing destructive ways to do things. The problem is that government regulators are hungry for the ability to effectively guide market power and private innovation to wealth creation while avoiding negative externalities.

To truly support the private sector, innovation and wealth creation, government regulation needs to be increased, not reduced.

The law needs to make sure that cheating is not encouraged

The seeds of Enrons’ blunder were planted through a new wealth maximization incentive proposed by accounting services in the 1990s. Since the Securities and Exchange Commission was established in the 1930s, the SEC has statutory authority to set accounting principles, and for the next 60 years, the SEC has been the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).

This worked pretty well, mainly because the private sector accounting industry had no incentive to misreport and competitors were more likely to criticize fraudsters. However, in the 1990s, when deregulation allowed the accounting industry to begin offering other financial services, the SEC was unaware of the inherent incentive issues it created, such as competition for audit and consulting capabilities.

The use of large accounting firms to run audit and non-audit services at the same time has created a great conflict of interest between auditor independence and company pressure. During 2000, Enron paid Arthur Andersen a total of $ 52 million. $ 25 million for audit services and $ 27 million for non-audit (consulting) services. The consulting service provided advice on building Enron’s commerce.

Andersen estimates that keeping Enron as a client will generate $ 100 million in annual revenue. The auditor must remain independent in order to meet auditing standards.

However, Andersen’s $ 27 million received from Enron in 2000 could easily undermine Andersen’s independence and judgment in determining the nature, timing, and scope of audit procedures. In addition, these amounts may have discouraged Andersen from asking Enron to revise its financial statements.

Enron and related Arthur Andersen accounting scandals have prompted new laws and regulations, such as the Servens-Oxley Act, and have created new lawyer ethical regulations through the American Legal Association’s Occupational Code of Conduct.

However, this may have helped to avoid another particular Enron or Arthur Andersen (if properly enforced) and inform lawyers of their own responsibilities, but it is too specific for this crisis. Marketplaces that are targeted and missed the bigger lesson of identifying incentives to cheat will not be rewarded.

Capitalism asks the private sector to make money. This will lead to the exploitation of legal loopholes as seen in the crisis of energy deregulation in California, and the exploitation of illegal profits if they are discouraged.

This requires that the law’s profits be aligned with incentives to prevent fraud and others in the industry, and / or have appropriate enforcement resources to punish fraud. It means that you have to. We haven’t done this since the collapse of Enron.

Good regulation promotes wealth creation

Deregulation is not the same as creating wealth. In general, the industry doesn’t crack down on itself, with multiple failures and tough lessons, from the 2010 Macondowell explosion (Deepwater Horizon drilling platform) to the foreign political impact of Facebook and other new industry social media services. Was obtained. .. The answer is to enact more subtle laws and much more effective enforcement.

It’s not deregulation, but it’s a good one. Such regulations enhance wealth creation by ensuring that players in open and fair markets only earn rewards for real harmless innovations. It can be difficult to actually design a statute that avoids unfavorable market incentives, but if the people drafting the pit are aware of the pitfalls, some of the worst possibilities can be avoided. ..

The easier thing (if there is political will) is to ensure that the laws we must do to ensure a fair and equitable market are properly enforced. This requires more funding to enforcement agencies such as the SEC and the Environmental Protection Agency, and appropriate penalties will be imposed if fraud is detected.

Twenty years ago, we had just escaped from Clinton’s collaborative enforcement phase. It had some good points, but the careless assumption that a company would make more money and do it honestly without enforcement was wrong. Enron was the result. Focusing on the right enforcement can avoid the next enron and other things you can’t imagine yet. That is the lesson from Enron.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the State Department or its owners.

Write for us: Author Guidelines

Author information

Victor B. Flatt is Dean of the Faculty of Law at Dwight Olds and co-director of the University of Houston’s Center for Environment, Energy and Natural Resources. He is also a member scholarship student of the Center for Progressive Reform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/tech-and-telecom-law/enrons-collapse-20-years-later-lessons-not-learned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos