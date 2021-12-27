CDPQ has invested $ 100 million in the AppDirect Channel Partner Program





Through AppDirect Capital, the startup aims to help the growth of technical advisors using the platform.

AppDirect has announced a new $ 100 million (US $ 80 million) commitment from Caisse de dpt etplacement du Quebec (CDPQ) to support the growth of channel partners using the subscription commerce platform.

A deeply rooted Canadian-based startup based in San Francisco, the funds are planned to be used to set up a new comprehensive funding department called AppDirect Capital. Through AppDirect Capital, AppDirect supports the growth of existing AppSmartInvest programs that capitalize on Technology Advisor channel partners.

CDPQ previously led AppDirects in a $ 185 million funding round in September 2020, helping San Francisco’s company Montral expand.

Founded in 2009 by two Canadians, co-CEO Nicolas Desmarais (the family behind Power Corp) and Daniel Saks, AppDirect provides a cloud-based subscription commerce platform that connects channels, developers and customers. increase.

The startup aims to simplify the digital supply chain by promoting onboarding and sales of products using third-party services.

Through this CDPQ investment and AppDirect Capital, Saks said AppDirect can support the growth of technical advisor channel partners by strengthening AppSmart Invest and building new financial products to support the growth of channel partners.

AppSmart, a division of AppDirect, provides a B2B technology market that enables companies and technical advisors to search, purchase and manage technical services such as telecommunications, cloud and other business services.

In February, AppSmart launched AppSmart Invest. This is a new financing program aimed at helping market-based technical advisors grow their recurring revenue business.

An AppDirect spokesperson told BetaKit that AppSmart Invest is not a loan or credit product, but a direct investment in the growth of AppSmart channel partners that do not require stocks or repayments. The program provides these channel partners with prepaid capital based on recurring revenue fees.

According to Sachs, AppDirects’ network of technical advisors has seen unprecedented demand for cloud and connectivity in recent years.

According to AppDirect, one of the biggest challenges facing the merchant community is accessing funding from traditional banks. AppDirect has decided to deploy AppDirect Capital to address this issue and support the growth of its channel partners.

Through this program, AppDirect claims that channel partners will have access to faster, less burdensome alternatives to traditional M & A. Technical advisors who participate in the AppSmart Invest program maintain ownership and control of the business.

To date, AppSmart Invest has served companies such as Global Communications Group, NXTSYS, On Track Communications, US Network, PSI Network and Netstar Communications.

This complementary investment in the AppDirect Capital program is a long-term partner to support promising technology companies across the asset class at all stages of maturity, with new technology business models such as subscription-based services and platforms. Alexandre Synnett, Executive Vice President and CTO of CDPQ, said it will maintain long-term performance.

AppDirect plans to expand and fund additional capital products in the near future.

