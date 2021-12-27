Map shows the impact of the latest surgeExBulletin





Due to the proliferation of coronavirus cases in the city, people will be tested for COVID-19 on December 21st at a free testing site in Washington, DC.Alex Wong / Getty Images Hide Captions

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing nationwide, most of which are caused by highly contagious variants of Omicron.

Even if the number of cases surges and more tests are needed, a smaller percentage of infected people will reach the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms compared to previous strains.

Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California, San Francisco, told NPR Michaeleen Doucleff that the decline in hospitalization rates is likely due to two reasons. delta.

Vaccines do not stop Omicron infections, but booster shots reduce the risk of hospitalization by about 70%. That number is even higher.

However, Wachter warns: “If you have no immunity, no vaccinations or prior infections, or if your previous infection was mild a year and a half ago, you are not out of the forest.”

“There is a good chance that Omicron will be very ill,” he says.

Throughout the pandemic, NPR has used data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to track COVID-19 cases and deaths, and vaccination rates across the United States.

See how your condition stacks in terms of the following cases (find more data and details here):

The latest vaccination rates are as follows (see here for details):

Note: “Completely vaccinated” in the figure above does not include booster shots currently widely recommended by public health professionals.

The version of this post that was first published on the Morning Edition live blog.

