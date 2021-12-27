What is good leadership in the tech era?





Former Army Colonel Bill Edwards, CPP, PSP, PCI, CPD, CIMP are principals of Thornton Tomasetti’s protection design and security services.

In leadership circles, people often quote Colin Powell and use his wisdom to guide a leadership approach. In particular, one quote stands out to me. “Don’t get your fears or the advice of denialists.” This brief quote reminds us that everyone is struggling on a daily basis. In a concise and brilliant way, citations also set the conditions for what a good leader is and should be.

Breaking it down into the simplest form reveals that the power of citation comes from its relevance. Everyone has fear. Everyone experiences negativeness and repulsion when it comes to ideas, decisions, or actions. These two words, fear and denial, are the main reasons for leaders to be born and for leadership to move forward, improve society and lead a fulfilling life. If fear and denials are allowed to rule, people and society itself will remain stagnant and we will live in a world without innovation and creativity.

However, leaders do not allow this to happen. Leaders of all forms ignore fear and denialists and simply push them aside as obstacles to success. They have confidence and vision and see these only as a distraction. The ability to identify this is an important attribute of the leader. In addition, leadership can be many others, with different people having different opinions, different approaches, and different context frameworks. As Colin Powell said, “There is no secret to success. It is the result of learning from effort, preparation and failure.”

After all, all leadership is one important belief in people. With that in mind, here are three important characteristics of an effective leader.

Continuous learning

Leaders need to show a thirst for continuous learning in order to lead. For example, Elon Musk learned a high level of rocket science to launch SpaceX. This attitude provides an excellent guide on how continuous learning and professional development can lead high-tech businesses rooted in organizational culture.

There is no information that good leaders do not want to see, investigate, or understand if they think they and their team will help them move forward. Leaders are experts who understand the environment, identify important assets (people), set conditions for education, coaching, and mentoring, and actively seek opportunities to do so.

Leaders reduce environmental risks by taking it back to people, becoming an active listener, and truly taking the time to understand the team. They are ready to help solve the problem, but often want to guide their team to solve them on their own.

Challenge vs. crisis

Leaders look at their work through the “Challenge vs. Crisis” lens, categorizing 99% of their daily events into the Challenge category and booking 1% for a true crisis. “I think the role of the leader is always to be victorious, with or without setbacks,” said Colin Powell. Or, as the old saying goes, “If everything is an emergency, there is nothing.”

Mature leaders do this as a routine to relieve stress personally and for their team. Leaders know that not all situations we encounter are at stake. They identify and discover the strengths of individual team members and conduct ongoing research to harness those strengths for professional development and team success. To achieve this, leaders never say “I” because leaders are team sports. It is always “us”.

Humility

The ego is not an effective leader attribute. Leaders never claim to be all professionals (no one can). Instead, they are surrounded by skilled people in their respective fields.

Leaders are mature thinkers who value patience and focus on the balance between work, self and life. They choose their position and influence the use of positional power. They empower the people around them because they know they don’t have all the answers themselves.

Leaders are also self-aware. They have a vision and are thinking strategically. Above all, leaders practice and demonstrate humility, self-confidence (not ego), ability, and willingness to collaborate.

Leadership in the tech era

In an era of ever-evolving innovation, we are often distracted and made to believe that hardware and programming can or can replace people and leaders. Paul Scharre’s 2019 book, Army of N0ne, explains why this isn’t the case with Human in the Loop and Human in the Loop, and explains why humans are especially important when making difficult decisions. increase.

Computing, data acquisition, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems can be used in all forms. These hardware and software innovations are emerging and have great momentum in society, but in all cases, even self-driving cars, at least now, the need and requirements for “human in the loop”. there is. Obviously, technology provides quick access to information, facts, and even intelligence, but today’s technology allows people to make important decisions, develop innovative ideas, and make things. You can’t trust it to make a personal connection.

Technology provides tools designed to help people and leaders make decisions, but they haven’t made decisions yet. Take a look at recent experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic. The use of video conferencing, email, and text communication served the purpose of maintaining our connection, but did not meet the need for human interaction.

Reed has learned to be very involved in human touchpoints and engagement, and while communication platforms with myriad social media options can get information quickly, they can’t provide truly meaningful human contact. .. Leaders need to connect with the people they lead and practice agility in their approach and development. Technology is a tool used to support reading end games.

