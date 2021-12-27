Apple Offers Limited Edition AirTag as Part of Japan’s New Year Promotion





To celebrate Japan’s New Year, Apple announces a two-day promotion that offers Japanese customers a free Apple gift card worth up to 24,000 when they purchase eligible Apple products on January 2nd and January 3rd. Did.

In addition to gift cards, Apple will also offer a limited edition AirTag with custom-designed engravings to the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchased the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion. Said to receive.

The exact gift card values ​​for each eligible item are:

3,000 for AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), AirTag (4 packs), iPhone 12 for other accessories 6,000 SE for iPhone 12 mini, or 6,000 SE (and limited edition AirTag for the first 20,000 customers who ordered) Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless , Beats Solo3 Wireless, 6,000 for Powerbeats Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12,000 for iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini 24,000 for 27-inchiMac

Apple shares the full terms and conditions and details of the promotion. In particular, iPhone orders placed through the Apple Store app are not eligible for the limited edition AirTag for unknown reasons. Therefore, be sure to order from Apple’s online store.

Take a look at the limited edition AirTag.

Through the free Today at Apple program, customers can also create handmade holiday cards to celebrate Japanese New Year.

Popular story

Track Santa’s journey from the North Pole using Google’s Santa Tracks

If you like this year, Google has launched its annual Santa tracking feature today. This will allow Santa to be tracked in real time as he prepares to deliver gifts to the children around him on a mythical journey to the Arctic. world. Chasing Google’s Santa continues the company’s 18-year tradition, allowing excited kids (and parents!) To catch up …

Apple shares 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks

Apple today shared a new video on YouTube with 10 useful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known. Summary of each of the 10 tips and tricks: If you accidentally enter the wrong number in the calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the number. Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content such as web links to messages …

IPhone 14 Pro and ProMax hole punch displays from LG and Samsung

According to the Korean site The Elec, next year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature LTPOO LED display panels with punches from Samsung and LG. Rumors that the 2022 iPhone model has no notch came in March of this year when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced that it would replace it with the hole-punch design that Android devices have been using for years. started. …

iPhone 14 Pro with more RAM than ever before

According to a recent report, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” model has more memory than previously available on the iPhone. Apple plans to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone. It is said that there is. 14 Promax. In the Haitong International Securities research note …

Here’s what your favorite Mac app will look like in 1999:

Spotify and Slack didn’t exist 22 years ago, but driven by curiosity and an interest in evolving user interfaces, graphic designer Michael Feeney pondered them and other macOS 12 applications. And the era of Mac OS 9. To achieve “(mac) OStalgia”, Feeney went back to the beginning and analyzed the Mac OS 9 environment as follows …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/27/apple-japan-new-year-limited-edition-airtag/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos