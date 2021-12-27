Why the Need for Innovation in Commercial Real Estate Increases Over Time





Every businessman understands that innovation is essential. However, this principle is especially true for commercial real estate. Since the early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world of commercial real estate, industry experts have come up with innovative ideas for not only survival but also prosperity. Such cutting-edge innovations will be increasingly needed in the future of the industry.

Real estate professionals who want to grow in the long run must be the most innovative in their field. Every year, the need for innovation is increasing. Fortunately, the commercial real estate industry can catch up.

Sustainability needs increase every year

As climate change causes more severe weather and global competition becomes more and more sustainable, the commercial real estate industry needs to play that role. Both investors and tenants are looking for companies with strong sustainability metrics.

Real estate professionals also need to find ways to catch up with new sustainability initiatives to stay profitable. According to a 2020 survey, 40% of real estate professionals saw an increase in demand for tenant sustainability and 47% confirmed an increase in investor sustainability demand.

As sustainability technology advances, real estate professionals can lose both investors and tenants to their competitors if they are unable to implement the latest technology quickly.

In addition, sustainability requirements can increase over time. Many US states have legislation requiring commercial buildings to meet certain standards. California has passed a law requiring new buildings to be powered by solar power.

If you run an old building that doesn’t use solar power, consumer tendencies will make tenants more likely to choose a solar power option, so they will soon compete with the solar power building. Become.

Other sustainability initiatives require large fines to be paid if a company does not meet certain criteria. Failure to keep up with these criteria can have a significant impact on the profitability of an investment. As the world’s sustainability goals become more and more ambitious, real estate professionals also need to be ambitious.

For cultural changes from a pandemic

A 2020 report from commercial real estate company JLL found that four key factors, remote work, office design, commuting patterns, and technology, influence changing office space needs.

Many expected remote work to change the commercial real estate industry, but some changes are unexpected. Many businesses are only partially separated, rather than all working from home. This requires an office space optimized for video calls. Traditional open floor plans make video calls difficult, so office space requires more closed space than before.

In addition, the smaller number of employees in the field of the enterprise will increase the demand for smaller offices. This allows commercial real estate investors to divide the building and provide more tenants with smaller space.

Commuting patterns are also changing. During the pandemic, many moved away from the city to more suburbs or rural areas. This means that the demand for office space in these areas will increase. Commercial real estate investors need to consider places that are not centralized for new investments.

Demand for multifunctional locations requires creativity

One of the biggest upcoming trends in the commercial real estate industry is the need for multifunctional buildings. As consumer trends change, real estate professionals need to be creative in creating buildings that can be operated in different ways.

Coworking spaces are especially popular as remote work continues, but remote workers also want to be close to others during working hours. It’s not enough to simply call the old traditional office space a coworking space and expect customers to flock.

To make a profit, you need to take into account the interests of the workers. They want to be sociable, but don’t be distracted. Unlike traditional office space, employees do not need to be in a coworking space. Therefore, your space should be attractive enough for people to choose.

Future successful commercial real estate buildings may allow tenants the ability to rent office space, retail stores, yoga studios, salons and other types of businesses. In many cases, these buildings may also include housing. Real estate investors should consider investing in real estate where mixed use is an option because it is the most profitable.

Requires automation technology

Automation technology will continue to advance in the coming years. It’s not enough to adopt technologies that are already available and stop paying attention as new technologies enter the market. Commercial real estate professionals need to stay ahead of the curve in adopting new advances in automation technology to compete.

The most successful real estate companies to date are implementing new technologies before their competitors. As technology advances at an accelerated pace, people in the CRE industry should be familiar with the new technology tools available and promote their future potential to their customers.

