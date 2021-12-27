Only 18% of agricultural youth are taking advantage of agricultural innovation.Survey | New Times





A new report entitled “The Future of Agriculture in Africa-Assessing the Role of Youth and Technology” uses agricultural innovation in Rwanda, even though 45% of young people are engaged in agriculture. Proved that only 18%.

According to a survey conducted by Hafer International, 29,954 young people, 299 small-scale farmers and 110 farmers from 11 countries in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe. We interviewed related organizations.

In Rwanda, a survey was conducted on 3,362 respondents.

Studies show that innovators use technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote sensing, geographic information software, virtual reality, drone technology, application programming interface technology, and precision technology to accurately measure rainfall, pest control, and soil information. I’m starting to do it. Soil productivity, and farm size and productivity potential.

However, large-scale findings show that despite the potential for technology to transform Africa’s agricultural sector, smallholders on the African continent continue to face challenges in incorporating technology into agricultural practices. I did.

According to the survey, only 23 percent of young people in agriculture use all forms of agricultural technology, including apps, SMS, websites and software, in the countries surveyed.

“Overall, technology adoption is very low in Africa. Ghana, Senegal and Zambia have the lowest adoption rates for Agritech and Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria have the highest adoption rates,” the report said.

Lack of access to land

The survey found that access to or ownership of land was a major concern, as 59% of the young people surveyed showed a shortage of both in 11 countries.

The report shows that 70 percent of young people do not have access to land in Rwanda.

“Most young people in Africa do not have access to agricultural land. 59% of the young people surveyed do not have access to or own land. In Ghana, Zambia, Senegal and Rwanda, young people Land ownership is the lowest. Young people in Zambia seem to have access to land, with only 14% inaccessible, the lowest of any country surveyed, “reads part of the report. ..

Financing, training and access to agricultural technology are three key areas to help young people encourage their involvement in agriculture, the report recommends.

At least 39% of the agricultural-focused organizations surveyed said that innovation was the best way to engage young people in agriculture in Africa, and 32% suggested government support for young farmers. 21% suggested including young people in their agricultural policies.

Thirty-seven percent of the youth surveyed reported access to finance as a major barrier to their involvement in agriculture in Africa, with 14% and 12% predominantly lacking access to land and training, respectively. It shows that it is said to be a barrier.

What is the reason for the low adoption of technology?

Smallholders and agriculture-focused organizations surveyed found that literacy rates, socio-economic status, and lack of dissemination services as well as inadequate are the main reasons for low technology adoption. Suggested.

Smallholders said enlightenment, information and affordability would encourage them to embrace innovation.

At least 30% of respondents say bad weather is negatively impacting farmers’ productivity. 17% are due to low yields from insects, pests and diseases, and 14% are due to technological barriers.

The outbreak of coronavirus affected 40% of agriculture-focused organizations as the business had to be closed temporarily, and 38% experienced a decline in average purchases per customer, 36. % Does not have the funds to grow the business.

With the exception of Tanzania, 10 out of 11 countries agreed that funding was the most important support needed.

Depending on the situation, training and mentorship are considered more important than funding in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

More young people emphasized the need for assistance in the area of ​​market access in Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Young people in Senegal, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana prioritized the need for support at Agric-Tech, and access to land was urgent in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Zambia.

“The role of youth participation and the adaptation of smart agricultural technology, especially in Africa, are key determinants to support the agricultural sector. Agricultural technology starters, youth-owned agricultural businesses, and agricultural value. Encouraging innovation by supporting programs aimed at accelerating other business stakeholders along the chain will drive Africa’s economic development, “the report recommends.

Dr. Octave Semwaga, director of agricultural modernization at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, reiterated that young people are needed on board to increase agricultural productivity. I was able to do it. “

“Agriculture is the backbone of the economy, and as it grows, so do other sectors,” he explained why young people should engage.

Due to land shortages, the Rwandan government is pushing for strengthening as a strategy to increase production and farmers’ incomes, officials say.

According to the Agricultural Transformation Strategy Plan (PSTAIII), the long-term goal is to move Rwandan agriculture from a predominantly self-sufficient sector to a more knowledge-intensive, market-oriented sector, sustain growth and add value to products. That is.

The need for practical skills

Mr. Semwaga said the government has sent some to Israel to learn how to transform Rwanda’s agricultural sector in order to improve the practical skills of young people in agriculture.

So far, at least 1,139 people have participated in 11 months of training since 2012, and 193 young people have returned to Rwanda to participate in the same training.

“Some people set up their own company to serve the farmers after they come back,” he said.

Elysee Kamanji, Country Director of Hafer International Rwanda, said that addressing the barriers expressed by young people can increase Africa’s agricultural productivity, meet food demand and reduce youth unemployment. rice field.

“We are in a situation where the average age of farmers is close to 62. Looking at the vision for 2050, in such an aging farm situation, there are people who may feed us. It may not be. If you understand why agriculture is not considered a desirable profession or livelihood, problems will arise in the future. “

He said young people need easy-to-adopt agricultural technology solutions, as 30% of respondents suggest.

Ritha Tumukunde, Agricultural Socio-Economic Specialist at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said she is working with various stakeholders to develop employment for young people in the agricultural food system strategy.

“This study will tell us what we are doing to develop this strategy,” she said.

Victor Muvunyi, Emerging Technologies Senior Technologist at the Ministry of ICT Innovation, said more agricultural technology solutions are being developed, although penetration is still low.

“We need to be an ICT hub and a vibrant innovation ecosystem,” he added, adding that Africa is a young continent and therefore needs to engage in innovation-based agriculture.

