Is Startpage or DuckDuckGo better?Here are some things to consider:





Ken Colburn | Special for the Republic

Question: Which private search engine is better, Startpage or DuckDuckGo?

Answer: Search engines are an essential navigation tool for the infinite number of websites on the Internet. That’s the main reason why Google has become one of the tech giants.

Google’s search engine is considered to be the most powerful, but the trade-off is to give up privacy due to its extensive tracking technology.

If you want to avoid tracking, but still get good search results, private search engines do just that.

Bypassing tracking is especially useful when sharing your computer with shoppers because what you search for doesn’t suddenly appear in ads across the Internet.

You can also reduce the biased results that may appear in searches based on all past activity.

Startpage and DuckDuckGo offer similar private web search services in very different ways.

Anonymized search results

The way both services work is to send the request to the relevant search engine in an anonymous way. This eliminates the need for personal tracking, but provides search results.

Startpage uses Google search and DuckDuckGo primarily uses Microsoft’s Bing search engine to generate results, so if you have the current settings, it may help you make your choice.

Related advertising networks

One way these free tools pay you is to show your ads in search results. Startpage uses the Google Ad network and DuckDuckGo uses Microsoft’s Ad network.

The ads you see in your results are based only on what you’ve searched for at that time, not on what you’ve searched for in the past.

We do not use past session tracking cookies or share personally identifiable information with our advertising network.

With DuckDuckGo,[すべての設定]You can easily go to the page and turn off ads, but keep in mind that we can offer this free service.

Your ads are clearly labeled in both search tools, so you can easily identify them by comparing them to actual search results.

Slight tracking difference

How these tools handle search queries, just as DuckDuckGo logs search queries without connecting search queries to improve results and track general trends. There is a slight difference. Startpage doesn’t collect anything, so it’s a little better from a privacy standpoint.

Where they are based

Startpage is based in the Netherlands and is subject to EU privacy law. The law is much more restrictive and focuses on the management of your data by users. Although DuckDuckGo is based in the United States, it is subject to some EU data limitations when producing results using EU-based servers.

This is not a reason to use one for the other, as neither collects anything that can be identified by the user. This is where the differences in EU regulations actually work.

Tracking still occurs

Please note that clicking a link to any of the websites in the search results will apply everything that site has set up for user tracking and data collection.

If you want more overall control, consider using one of these search tools with a privacy browser such as Brave (https://bit.ly/3A1k76P).

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services at datadoctors.com. Ask technical questions on facebook.com/DataDoctors or Twitter @ TheDataDoc.

