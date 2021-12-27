What to do if exposed to COVID – NBC Los Angeles





Christmas 2021 has passed with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and Los Angeles County.

However, due to the surge due to the arrival of Omicron variants shortly before the holidays, many wanted to carry out their long-awaited plans and went to see their families. Authorities warn this winter, but the high number of cases means that even those who are cautious and vaccinated may encounter COVID.

Here’s what to do if you’re with someone infected with COVID-19 and if you’re positive for your own test.

The person I was with has COVID-19. So what?

The Los Angeles County Public Health Service considers a person infected with COVID-19 to be a close contact if:

You were within 6 feet of the person carrying the virus and were in direct contact with the body fluids of the person carrying the virus for a total of 15 minutes or more in 24 hours (for example, coughing, sneezing, or sharing). Provide care without cups, kisses, or protective equipment)

The contact should have occurred while the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was infected. People who test positive for COVID-19 are considered infectious from 2 days before the onset of symptoms, or 2 days before the positive test if there are no symptoms.

After 10 days, if the symptoms improve (if symptoms appear) and there is no fever for at least 24 hours, the time frame in which the person is considered infectious is over.

If you have been with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes at any point during the infection period, you are exposed to the virus.

U.S. health officials have reduced quarantine restrictions from Americans who have caught COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days.

When do you need to quarantine?

LA County requires close contact for quarantine and, unless exempted, 14 days of health monitoring and recording of symptoms if they occur. The first day is the first full day after the last look at the infected person.

The county also recommends being tested for COVID-19.

If you are asymptomatic and completely vaccinated, or if you become infected with COVID-19 within 3 months and are fully recovered, you will be exempt from the quarantine requirement. Even exempted people need to monitor their symptoms for at least 14 days after you meet the last infected person.

Stay home during the quarantine. During quarantine, do not go to work, school, public places or invite others to your home.

Keep yourself away from other non-quarantined cohabitants, wear a mask, and at least 6 feet if you need to be around. Wash your hands frequently and disinfect the common surface.

According to the latest LA County guidance, quarantine can be stopped after 10 days unless symptoms appear. If you take the FDA-approved COVID-19 test from the official test site 5 days later and it returns negative, you can end the quarantine after 7 days.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released on Monday, December 27, states:

Those who have not been vaccinated, those who have been vaccinated for more than 6 months since the last mRNA vaccine, and those who have been vaccinated for more than 2 months since the single dose of J & J vaccine.

Those who have not yet received a booster shot should be quarantined for 5 days after being exposed to COVID. Then, for 5 days after the end of the quarantine period, the mask should be used rigorously around others.

If 5 days of quarantine is not possible, those exposed to COVID should always wear appropriate masks when they are around others for 10 days.

According to the CDC, people who receive booster shots do not need to be quarantined after being exposed to COVID, but they do need to wear a mask around others for 10 days.

The new CDC recommendations also include testing 5 days after COVID exposure, regardless of vaccination status. Also, if symptoms occur, they should be quarantined as soon as they appear, until tests confirm that they are free of COVID.

How soon do I need to take the test after exposure?

According to the latest CDC guidance, people infected with COVID should be tested 5 days after the last time they saw the infected person.

People who are not completely vaccinated should be tested as soon as they find that the person they were with is infected with COVID-19. If the test is negative, you should test again after 5 days, or immediately if symptoms appear.

According to NBC News, early data suggest that the incubation period for Omicron variants can be as short as 3 days. This means that the time between exposure of someone to COVID-19 to the onset of symptoms is reduced.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should take a test to see if you are infected with the virus, regardless of your vaccination status.

LA County has a list of COVID-19 symptoms here.

LA County guidance also suggests taking tests before and after a trip, before gathering indoors with people from other households, after attending a large gathering or event. For more information on COVID-19 testing, please click here and here.

How do I get the COVID-19 test?

In California, all residents of the COVID-19 testing site have access to free COVID-19 testing. Find a test site near you on this interactive map.

According to LA County, other locations where COVID-19 testing is available are:

At your doctor’s office, LA County testing sites you can find on this map, many pharmacies offering free testing, and at home, you have a self-testing kit.

Rapid testing gives results within minutes, but PCR testing (which takes longer) is more sensitive and can detect small amounts of virus if it is present. The CDC has details on the COVID-19 test here.

Starting next month, the Biden administration is preparing to mail it to households requesting a COVID-19 test at home.

The COVID-19 test was positive. So what?

A positive COVID-19 test, whether fully vaccinated or not, should be quarantined. You also need to tell all close contacts (that is, those who have seen symptoms or seen at least 2 days before the virus test is positive) that you are ill so that they can be quarantined. ..

About separation

Isolation means being separated from other members of the family. Do not enter the same room as other people. If necessary, wear a mask 6 feet away. The mask should be three layers if possible and should be worn regardless of vaccination status.

Open windows or use a fan or air conditioner in a common space to increase ventilation.

Use a bathroom separate from the other bathrooms, or disinfect the bathroom after use if that is not possible. Avoid sharing food and do not share personal belongings such as tableware, towels and bedding.

Wash your hands frequently and disinfect the surface of your house.

Do not allow non-essential visitors into your home or handle pets or animals. That way, they are not at risk of infection.

Those who keep in touch during the quarantine period need to continue the quarantine period for a long time. All incidents that you spend time with during an infection will reset the “Day 1” of the quarantine.

No one has been affected by last year’s stress and isolation. Not even Dr. Anthony Fauci. Countries leading infectious disease experts have advised young people who are saddened that some of their life milestones have been lost as the pandemic celebrates the New Year.

The quarantine period ends in the following cases:

At least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, and there is no fever for more than 24 hours (when no fever-suppressing drug is used), and the symptoms improve.

According to the latest LA County guidance, in the absence of symptoms, the quarantine period begins on day 0, the day the test is positive, and ends after day 10.

However, the CDC announced on Monday that the quarantine period was reduced by five days if the COVID-positive person was asymptomatic. For the first 5 days after the end of the quarantine period, you should wear a mask around others.

The CDC said in a statement, “People who test positive should be quarantined for 5 days, and if they are asymptomatic at that time, mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others. If we can continue, we can leave the quarantine. “

Do I need to report my test results at home?

The county COVID-19 number is as good as the data collected, so the COVID-19 cases shared with the county mean that the number of cases reported daily is more accurate. This is a better indication of where LA County stands in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Health Services, if you use the county-provided home test kit provided by Fulgent, Fulgent will report your case and you do not need to do anything else.

“Home test kits are being offered via Fulgent on behalf of LA County,” the DHS said in a statement. “After the residents mail the test kit back for analysis, Flugent reports the test results to the state and public health departments, which is the same process that takes place at the county’s test site.”

“Residents do not need to do anything to report the results unless they have to report the test results to their employer, etc.”

When do I need to call my doctor?

In LA County, contact your doctor as soon as a positive test result tells you that you are ill, especially if you are 65 years of age or older, or if you have an underlying condition that is at high risk of serious COVID infection. Is recommended.

If you have:

Dyspnea, chest tightness or pain, bluish lips or face, confusion or difficulty waking, or other serious symptoms,

Call 911.

When can I stop quarantine or isolation?

If you have been infected with COVID-19 but your test results are not positive, LA County guidance states that you can stop quarantine after 10 days unless you have symptoms.

According to the latest CDC guidance, those who have not been vaccinated, those who have been more than 6 months old since the last mRNA vaccine, and those who have been more than 2 months old since the single dose of J & J vaccine and still receive booster shots. If not, 5 days after being exposed to COVID.

Then, for 5 days after the end of the quarantine period, the mask should be used rigorously around others.

If 5 days of quarantine is not possible, those exposed to COVID should always wear appropriate masks when they are around others for 10 days.

According to the CDC, people who receive booster shots do not need to be quarantined after being exposed to COVID, but they do need to wear a mask around others for 10 days.

If you are asymptomatic, receive an FDA-approved COVID-19 test from the official testing site 5 days later, and return negative, you can terminate the quarantine after 7 days.

If the COVID-19 test is positive, quarantine can be stopped in the following cases:

At least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, and there is no fever for more than 24 hours (when no fever-suppressing drug is used), and the symptoms improve.

According to LA County, in the absence of symptoms, the quarantine period begins on day 0, the day the test is positive, and ends after day 10.

According to the CDC guidance on Monday, December 27, if COVID-19 is positive but no symptoms are present, the quarantine period has been reduced to 5 days. For the first 5 days after the end of the quarantine period, you should wear a mask around others. The total duration of quarantine and mask wearing is 10 days.

