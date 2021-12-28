All new Google Assistant and Home Features for 2021





As with last year, we’ve compiled a year-end summary of all the key features released by the Google Assistant and Google Home in 2021.

Google Assistant on mobile

Visually, the new Google Assistant (NGA), which remains limited to Pixel 4 and later devices, has lost the original translucent design of a short panel that only says “hello.” What should i do? With a button to switch to keyboard input. Snapshot shortcuts have been frustratingly removed. This year’s feed update is just the ability to add and pin cards / reminders to your favorites.

Did Google test a short panel on a device other than NGA that confirmed that the lens would act as Whats on the screen? I replaced it, but the design didn’t start. Another change is the Material U-Dynamic Color Theme for Android 12 Assistant Sheets.

Internally, just before I / O 2021, Google had a better understanding of what the assistant’s natural language understanding model was completely rebuilt using BERT, in context, and what it was trying to do with commands, especially. We advertised ways to improve the accuracy of alarm / timer tasks.

Google understands the steps such as setting the timer to 5 minutes, no wait, 9 minutes, and so on. Previously, the assistant created a 5-minute timer, but now he’s setting the desired 9-minute countdown. Similarly, instead of creating an entirely new alarm, create an alarm one hour later and edit the current alarm. Finally, thanks to the approximate name match, the user can request and control the timer without having to remember the exact title given.

BERT has also improved the quality of conversations by increasing awareness of previous queries and what is displayed on the screen, allowing assistants to save custom contact pronunciations.

Similarly, Google uses federated learning on Android to improve Hey Google’s accuracy and users[アシスタントの設定]>[アシスタントの改善に役立つ]I made it possible to turn on the function from. Certain hotword activations have begun to accompany phone notifications asking if the appropriate device has been picked up.

Assistant settings have added standalone pages for communication, apps, lock screens, accessibility, and photos, and voice matching and personalized result settings have been split by device type.

For new features in 2021, the Pixel 6 launched the Google Assistant voice typing after performing enhanced voice typing tests earlier this year on all NGA smartphones. The new Google smartphone also adds quick phrases that allow you to skip hotwords, answer calls, and stop alarms, and At a Glance now works closely with the Google Assistant. Finally, the assistant on a Pixel smartphone running Android 12 went to boot by pressing and holding the power button.

On all devices, we got a card with lock screen commands at a glance, and the assistant improved compatibility with mobile and later smart display / speaker workspace accounts. While family features such as Broadcasts and Bells have begun to appear on mobile phones, Duplex Google is named after technology that accelerates interactions and has more features available. This includes online food order support, quick in-store checkout, stolen password changes in Chrome for Android, and smart display support.

To conclude the list, Google used its assistant to offer HomeMini and NestHub discounts, but stopped offering Cameo Voices. From now on, Android widgets will soon appear in Assistant and Android Auto.

When it comes to cars, one of the biggest assistant extensions was on the road with a full launch of driving mode. It started appearing on Google Maps in 2020, but is now part of the Google app with the home screen that was first promised at I / O 2019. The changes included Bluetooth auto-launch and home screen shortcuts as the old Android Auto for Phone Screens. The experience is disappearing on Android 12. Google, gas payments are slowly rolling out, and Android Auto has a lightweight HTML5 game.

Google Assistant at home

In addition to Assistant Mobile Instances, Google has introduced all-day routines, programmable start delays, the ability to start macros after the alarm is cleared, and home and away routines that are triggered when they arrive / depart at a specified location. did.

Of course, home assistants are closely tied to smart displays. The biggest development was the launch of Fuchsia, a first-generation home / nest hub that replaced CastOS. With only minor bugs, a major replacement of the operating system was a major technical achievement.

Another addition that made the wave to bring the fuss of joy was the wider availability of the Weatherfrog watch face, perhaps with more development along the way. However, “” Facebook and Flickr photo frames disappeared earlier this year. When it comes to weather, Nest Hub has begun to display Air Quality (AQI) information.

There was also a new alarm experience with Sunrise options, more sounds, controls, app launchers, a richer browser with keyboard, and new cast tones.

Dedicated to the small home feature added in 2021[ゲーム]Included tabs, Google Photos memory card, direct / bulk image sharing. Google has also improved support for the Spanish interface and increased guest mode availability.

In 2022, Google announced that Home / Nest / Wifi devices will add support for the Matter smart home standard to improve interoperability. This includes Android via Play Services for better control and a fast pair-like UI for setup.

