Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Upholds $ 13 Million Settlement in Google Street View Privacy Proceedings





Google can pay a privacy rights group $ 13 million to resolve a lawsuit over the previous use of “street view” vehicles to collect private computer information such as emails and passwords from homes around the world. I can do it. The Federal Court of Appeals ruled on Monday.

In 2007, the tech company launched a program to send specially equipped vehicles to the neighborhood, take panoramic views and send them to subscribers. The vehicle also used a Wi-Fi device that was supposed to collect information about the program user’s location, but Internet users could use their Wi-Fi, such as usernames, passwords, emails, and other documents. We also collected the data to be sent.

Google said it stopped collecting data and in 2010 stopped a program that its opponents called WiSpy. The company said it would pay $ 7 million to settle a proceeding by 38 states, including California, in 2013, erasing all personal information collected by the vehicle. The vehicle will continue to take and send panoramic photos, but Google says it no longer collects private Wi-Fi data.

Another lawsuit was filed in San Francisco on Monday’s ruling on behalf of 60 million people who said Street View infringed privacy and violated federal eavesdropping laws.

The 2018 settlement will ban Google from resuming the collection of personal data and retaining information, and will need to educate consumers on how to protect their wireless networks. The $ 13 million will be distributed to nine organizations promoting privacy rights, including the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the World Privacy Forum, and the American Civil Liberties Union, and lawyers who receive a 25% share.

None of those groups were plaintiffs in the proceedings. However, such settlements are common in class proceedings on behalf of a large number of individuals. In this case, it is difficult or impossible to distribute the funds to 60 million individuals, and the court will instead approve the payment to the group. Supports the same cause.

However, conservative groups often opposed these arrangements, in which case they were challenged by nine Republican-controlled states led by Arizona. They said money should be divided among those whose privacy has been compromised, or a group of those individuals selected by the lottery.

San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the settlement on Monday, but one member of a panel of three judges announced reservations.

Judge Bridget Bird said it was time to reconsider the practice of the Si Pre Award, using the legal conditions of payment to a third party for the purpose of fulfilling the original purpose of the case. Said in. Mr. Bird, the appointed president of President Donald Trump, said he was detained by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to support the settlement, in words that may have been a signal to the Supreme Court to consider the matter. However, the original party to the case believed that such an arrangement would create a potential conflict of interest between advocacy groups.

However, with the addition of Judges Marsha Berzon and Morgan Christen, Bird decided that the settlement was legal and upheld the previous decision by US District Judge Charles Breyer.

Opponents of the state and other settlements couldn’t explain how individuals and groups could show that Street View vehicles passed their homes and collected data, so they offered a reasonable alternative. Mr. Baid said he couldn’t make a suggestion 3-0. Judgment.

For those individuals, the settlement was very difficult to prove and meant only a waiver of legal claims that would probably have provided little damages, Bird said.

Daniel Small, a lawyer for the settlement, said: We thank the court for re-supporting the proper role of the Si Pre Reconciliation.

State and Google representatives could not get immediate comments.

Bob Egerco is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ BobEgelko

