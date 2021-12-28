Google will fight antitrust laws in multiple ways in 2022





Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google. GOOGL, + 0.67% GOOG, + 0.63% are in the hottest seats as the antitrust spotlight is focused on Big Tech and multiple actions are expected to come to mind in 2022.

Rumored Judiciary proceedings against Google’s digital advertising practices are at the top of the list of regulatory headaches for the New Year. The second exclusive proceeding against the corporate advertising business is the result of accelerated investigations.

Google is already facing antitrust proceedings from 36 state prosecutors and a group in the District of Columbia, and its mobile app store abuses its market power and forces software developers to take aggressive terms. Claims to be doing. The Utah-led proceedings target Google’s Play app store. These cases will be brought to justice after 2023.

Wilson White, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, said the proceedings were with other platforms such as Apple’s incredibly successful App Store, which, according to third-party estimates, make up the majority of mobile app store revenue. Claimed to completely ignore the competition.

Details of Antitrust Challenges Faced by Big Tech in 2022

Yet another proceeding, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and adding 15 states, is 22% to 42% of US advertising spending through the system by Google, according to a newly unedited proceeding. Claims to order a% reduction. According to the complaint, Google’s advertising exchange, AdX, charges 19% to 22% of the price advertisers pay on the exchange, and doubles to 4 times the amount charged by AdX’s closest competitors. Claims to deliver double the price to publishers.

Adam Cohen, Google’s director of economic policy, refutes Paxtons’ misleading proceedings in a detailed blog post, and the online advertising market is renowned for Adobe Inc. ADBE, + 1.41%, Amazon AMZN, -0.82%, AT & TInc and more. Claimed to be crowded. .T, -0.36%, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, + ​​0.88%, Meta FB, + 3.26%, Oracle Corp. ORCL, -0.20%, Twitter Inc. TWTR, + 0.38%, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ ,. In addition, Google’s advertising technology fees are lower than the reported industry average, he said.

The bipartisan bill from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee, and Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, called the Open App Market Law, is a compulsory anti-competitive wall in the app economy. Consumers have more choices, and smaller startup tech companies have a chance to fight, according to Blumenthal.

Meanwhile, popular Fortnite video game maker Epic Games Inc. will face Google in court over allegations that Google was involved in antitrust law through its app store. The proceedings reflect the Apple-Epic Court confrontation earlier this year.

Second, in Europe, more aggressive antitrust authorities have fined Google billions of dollars over the years, strengthening digital competition and content moderation laws.

With recent updates to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA), which may be adopted by mid-2022, Google, Apple and others will better monitor content on the platform and digitally compete. Will promote. Violators can be fined up to 10% of global earnings.

In a blog post, Karambatia, Google’s Vice President of Global Public Relations and Government Relations, updated the DSA to enable global technology companies like Google to build innovative digital tools like those used by people through blockades. Insisted that it would disappear. Help European companies rebuild their businesses. SMEs in particular will be adversely affected, Batia added.

A broad point from Google’s blog posts is that competition is intensifying in the advertising technology and app store markets.

Still, Google has lowered the temperature with some actions. In October, it announced that from January 1st, most developers will cut their app store prices by half, 15%. In November, Google announced that it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play. ..

The Department of Justice is Microsoft Corp. The proliferation of proceedings and legislation has been ironic since Google emerged as a brilliant example of innovation in the late 1990s as it cracked down on MSFT’s + 2.32% anti-competitive practices. But these are the times of regulation where the digital economy is now finding itself.

Technological innovation is progressing, but the technology department is undergoing major innovation. I’m a proponent of federal standards for privacy law, and venture capital legend John Doerr told MarketWatch that he was an early proponent of Google and Amazon and a board member of Alphabet. However, it is not a law that undermines M & A and hurt the industry. The best research in the world is done with tech giants like Alphabet.

