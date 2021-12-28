CDC reduces recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine time





The CDC has also reduced the recommended quarantine period for exposure to the virus to the same five days for vaccination. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated and boosted individuals may not need to be quarantined at all.

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and Omicron variants, the CDC has reduced the recommended quarantine time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic cases. Since then, we’ve shortened the five days of wearing masks around others, “the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC, a person with improved symptoms may leave home after 5 days as long as the symptoms improve. The CDC added that people with a fever should stay home until the fever subsides.

“This change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms. Test positive. Should be isolated for 5 days, and if at that time asymptomatic, the isolation can be left if the mask can be continued for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others. “

Quarantine is the amount of time people are away from others when they are exposed to the disease but are still positive or have no symptoms.

The CDC has also changed those recommendations. “For those who have not been vaccinated, or who have been boosted for more than 6 months (or more than 2 months after J & J vaccination) since the second mRNA dose, the CDC is currently quarantined for 5 days. We recommend the use of strict masks for the next 5 days.

“Or, if five days of quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that exposed persons wear appropriate masks for 10 days after exposure and whenever they are around others,” the CDC added. rice field.

According to the CDC, people who have been vaccinated and have boosted immunity are usually not subject to quarantine.

“Individuals receiving booster shots do not need to be quarantined after exposure, but they must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure,” he said.

“Best practices for all exposed individuals also include testing for SARS-CoV-2 5 days after exposure. If symptoms occur, a negative test may indicate that the symptoms are not due to COVID-19. Individuals should be quarantined immediately until confirmed. “

According to the CDC, boosters significantly reduce the risk of someone getting infected and transmitting the virus to someone else.

“Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom show that vaccine efficacy against double doses of mRNA vaccine is approximately 35%. COVID-19 vaccine booster administration restores vaccine efficacy against infection to 75%. “.

“Omicron variants can spread rapidly and affect every aspect of our society,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC, in a statement.

“The latest recommendations for CDC quarantine and quarantine balance what we know about virus spread and the protection provided by vaccination and booster immunization. With these updates, people are safe. You can continue your daily life. Prevention is our best option. Wear a mask in a public indoor environment in a highly infected area of ​​the community and take a test before gathering. ”

The CDC emphasized that anyone who has access to the vaccine should be vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. CDC vaccination of all people over 5 years old with COVID-19 vaccination, all over 16 years old We highly recommend boosters to people who want to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our community.

Last week, the CDC updated its guidance for Covid-19 healthcare professionals with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, stating that if the infection is negative at that time, they can return to work seven days later. rice field.

Previously, those who were infected with Covid-19 but did not test positive were advised to quarantine for 14 days, and those who tested positive Covid-19 were advised to quarantine for a full 10 days. rice field.

