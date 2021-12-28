Wabash Heartland Innovation Network Releases 2021 Annual Report | News





The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network effectively held its 2021 annual meeting earlier this month.

The network serves the Warren, Fountain, Benton, White, Plaskey, Cass, Carroll, Tippe Canoe, Montgomery, and Clinton counties, and is funded by Lily Endowment to harness the power of internet-enabled sensors. According to the information provided by the region, it is the global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing.

The annual meeting was December 7th, focusing on some of the things that happened that year. Over 200 people have been registered for the virtual event.

Pat Corey, Vice President of Engagement, said: This year is a very special year and the fourth year of the five-year Lily Donation Grant that founded WHIN. At this point in the grant, the strategies and models that characterize WHIN and make us personal are underway and tested. In fact, in 2021, how WHIN will be in the future as it confirms that all the activities that make up WHIN are connected and productive and begins the transition to WHIN 2.0 under WHIN 1.0. Dedicated to defining and communicating what will be. As always, our annual meeting celebrates our achievements, but there are clearly positive aspects to this year as well, and we hope you find the following in a report that is as exciting as 2021.

WHIN CEO Johnny Park said 2021 is the year of future planning. For WHIN, the future is all a growing past. Over the years we have created something truly unique. It turns out that the practical results are incredibly abundant. But he was still very young. In fact, at this point WHIN can be thought of as a working prototype, but it needs to mature and scale. That’s why WHIN 2.0 explains that we maintain, strengthen, grow and leverage the model we built, the Living Lab. This also means that some things will not change. Our true north remains the same. WHIN will continue to develop a thriving regional ecosystem that enables globally competitive businesses to plant and grow in Wabash Heartland. We stay in the area and serve the 10 counties where our activities have taken root. The WHIN model is built on the idea that technology is the driving force of growth and prosperity in the 21st century, and it works well and works as intended, so its characteristics remain unchanged. WHINs’ Living Lab model accelerates technology adoption and use, attracts innovative technology companies, supports world-class research and education with Purdue and Ivy Tech, and incorporates it into the structure of the local economy, with Wabash Heartland IoT innovation. And that was the goal of WHINs from the beginning. That is the right goal. Earlier this year, in the form of the Indiana GPS project, it was not surprisingly welcomed. This is another initiative funded by Lily Endowment, overseen by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and developed by the Brookings Institution. GPS’s comprehensive goal was to make data-driven recommendations to state policy makers that would enable Indiana to do a better job. Jobs with sufficient wages and benefits. While important findings show that the state has a solid foundation for building, there are challenges that need to be addressed urgently and deliberately. For example, the report showed that productivity growth in Indiana’s advanced industries lags behind the country. As you know, industrial productivity, or gross domestic product per worker, is essential for prosperity, but unfortunately, Indiana, which has grown 35% nationwide since 2007, has grown only 5%. There was a big productivity gap between Indiana and the country.

The main recommendation of the final report was that Indiana had to find ways to accelerate digitalization and increase the adoption and use of digital technology in the advanced industrial sector. The report further emphasized the importance of broadband and fostering entrepreneurship.

Park said WHIN and the area are already above it. We have a model that fosters entrepreneurship and creates good jobs by leveraging digitalization. In fact, we are now confident that WHIN’s living lab model will lead to better jobs from globally competitive companies rooted in the region. He said WHIN partners have relocated their headquarters from other regions to Indiana.

Park said the Living Lab is unique in its engagement with three key stakeholders. First is the community. These are local farmers and manufacturers in the area. We call them alliance members. Second, a commercial partner. These are the technology partners who provided the bedded IoT solutions. And third, research and education partners, primarily Purdue and IvyTech. The mission of these stakeholders is to actively engage for everyone and benefit all of the innovations. The ignition switch of the Living Lab ecosystem is the WHIN Alliance, and its comprehensive goal is very simple. Accelerate the adoption of Network Innovation Technology (IoT) by key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. The basic relationship that WHIN has cultivated to revitalize its alliance is between technology companies and users. WHIN first attracts ambitious and progressive farmers and manufacturers. We also scrutinize promising technology partners whose commercial products can provide immediate value to their farmers and manufacturers. With the collaboration of WHIN and our technology partners, the initial cost of adopting the technology is almost unobtrusive to try for alliance members. The technology is installed for those who want it and its benefits are filmed. The Living Lab model can accelerate product market validation, providing incredible value to technology partners.

WHIN aggregates the data generated by IoT technologies deployed by farmers and manufacturers and shares them with Purdue and IvyTech to facilitate enthusiastic research and education.

This year, WHIN has 74 alliance members. Technology partners have raised $ 100 million to accelerate growth. Purdue and IvyTech had more than 300 IoT students. Over $ 40 million with additional research funding generated. Park said WHIN wants to move forward at this pace.

WHIN member success manager, Josh Carson. He spoke from Toroflex in West Lebanon. He noted that some companies are working on highly innovative technologies and said the ag alliance has grown tremendously. He said the ag-manufacturing partnership is working hard to sustain the growth of the region.

TrueFlexs Joe Willis, the company’s IT director, said the company’s manufacturers manufacture exhaust components for commercial trucks. TrueFlex has been working with WHIN for a year. Originally, we wanted to use WHIN to gain access to technologies that help us manufacture or manufacture components in smarter and better ways. To move the WHIN partnership forward, we want to strengthen the relationships we have already built. I was really excited about the technology that WHIN is getting our attention to. We can actually see the impact on our environment, but we can also see the impact on other WHIN partners. I received Fluke’s sensor and was working with the Guardian and was very excited about the information I received from the report. Now that we can track machine metrics, especially heat and vibration, over time, we can begin to understand how equipment should work in anticipation of failures. The technology that WHIN was drawing our attention to allowed me to go to business leaders and showcase real-world applications for these innovative technologies. We see these technologies that WHIN is paying attention to as an opportunity to adapt to today’s fast-paced world. These technologies have been found to adapt to unexpected situations such as pandemics and the inability to find shortages of resources and raw materials. We really enjoyed our partnership with WHIN and were looking forward to expanding it further.

Park said that as interest in Indiana increased from other parts of the world, it became necessary to have a larger footprint than the districts of the 10 counties. They have formed a partnership in Knox County to support the business incubator Pantheon. This is a pilot program, but it is hoped to be extended. He said they encourage the growth of more startups.

There is also a broadband alliance. He said there are many innovations in broadband. Greg Jarman is WHIN’s Vice President of Broadband Technology. He said the group is focused on bringing broadband to the region, especially in rural areas. He said they are working with all counties of the Broadband Task Force. We have created an environment within the district of 10 counties, he said, and said the state now recognizes the region as broadband-enabled.

In 2021, Park said his activities in research and education outreach were also growing. David Glass, director of research and education outreach, said there are many partnerships he works with. He talked about many ways students can use the data and technologies available through WHIN in various aspects of education.

Purdue’s managing director, Ted Fiock, said Purdue has been involved with farmers, manufacturers, community leaders and 9,000 stakeholders. We have also carried out over 120 projects across the region. Local IoT testbeds are functioning for research and industry. The two schools have a new Career Lady Education Program for Digital Agriculture and a Continuing Education Program for Digital Agriculture.

Corey said the pandemic WHIN was able to get out into the community and talk to stakeholders. This is what the group plans to continue. She said that quality of life projects and e-learning projects also work directly in the community. Park said the WHIN model will only succeed if we all work together.

Fundraising activities are still ongoing. He said he is very grateful that the foundation of our support has grown and deepened. Some local governments are already committed to the project, and some financial institutions and other companies are also making commitments. IoT is important for areas other than AG and manufacturing, and telemedicine is one of those areas, Park said.

Park said the move to WHIN 2.0 is exciting. Innovation is a form of renewal, he said, and all communities that embrace innovation embrace hope. He said this hope connects us with the communities we serve, who welcome innovation and renewal.

