2021 Top 21 CMO Story





Elasticity, adaptability and sustainability have attracted the attention of marketing leaders this year. Therefore, it’s no wonder that these themes are included in the evidence of the most popular articles on the CMO’s website throughout the year.

The resilience demonstrated by Qantas marketing team and CMO 50 # 1, Jo Boundy is driven by accelerated social media, digital and e-commerce, the biggest brand sustainability initiative, and increased momentum for diversity and inclusiveness. Everything is included in this year’s top story list, up to behavioral changes. Not to mention the rise of the next batch of disruptive technologies such as Metaverse, Web 3.0, and advanced analytics.

Saying goodbye to 2021, the CMO will present the top 21 stories of the year across Australian CMOs, based on viewer involvement.

CMO502021 list

In its seventh year this year, Australia’s annual list of the most innovative and effective marketing leaders hasn’t been disappointed in terms of caliber.

Change, Challenge, Collaboration and Communication are the four Cs that summarize the marketing leader’s path to business impact and the characteristics of the CMO50 exhibited at Spades. All of this year’s submissions also demonstrated the breadth and depth of modern marketing responsibilities, along with the incredible adaptability of the marketing team that continued throughout the crisis.

Check out the complete CMO50 list, profiles, trends and more here.

Top 10 CX Trends for 2021

As we led in 2021, it was clear that brands needed to make more customer experience efforts to attract and retain customers and stimulate loyalty.

Understanding the newly digitized consumers while finding a purpose and empathy to connect with consumers looking for a real brand is just one of the challenges they face. Finding tools that connect offline and online creates new hurdles, but the growing demand for privacy needs to be balanced with the benefits of personalization.

In this special summary, the CMO asked various industry players about customer experience trends that marketers need to know about 2021.

Explainer: What is the Metaverse?

Facebook’s decision to rebrand to Meta as part of a major gambling into the Metaverse was undoubtedly a dynamite stick for the mainstream discussion of this new hybrid physics world phenomenon.

Games often point to the future of new technologies before we incorporate them into our daily lives. In many cases, you can drive computing innovation through more powerful processors and memory, spurring advances in image resolution and even the creation of virtual multiplayer collaboration environments. And that applies not only to driving innovation in games, but also to the Metaverse, which points to new areas of marketing and branding.

See the CMO’s description of the Metaverse here.

The proliferation of e-commerce in Australia in 2020 shows more signs in the future

With the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the rapid acceleration of digitalization in 2020, there is no doubt that e-commerce is becoming more and more powerful across Australia.

And as the CMO discovered, three key industry reports released in early 2021 highlight how far they are going and what to expect this year.

Learn more about Australia’s e-commerce boom.

Forecast: 10 Technology Trends in Marketing in 2021

2020 may have been a year of accelerated digital transformation, but marketers faced many other technologies entering 2021.

From artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT to mixed reality (MR) and robotic process automation, marketing leaders are leveraging technology to tighten budgets, change consumer behavior, and be informed and rapid. It was clear that they would make decisions.

Consumer expectations are digital and there is no turning back. Subrah Iyar, former CEO, chairman and co-founder of WebEx in addition to Moxtra’s CEO and co-founder, said companies need to adopt digital solutions to satisfy their customers and keep their businesses growing. I am. This means moving the customer engagement experience from a push model to a pull model. This is to do business that allows customers to pull services on demand, rather than companies pushing services to customers.

This feature focused on 10 technologies that drive and deliver the latest marketing engagement toolkits.

Woolworths buys a majority stake in Quantium for $ 223 million

Woolworths’ decision to spend $ 223 million on a majority stake in data analytics firm Quantium to establish a new advanced analytics method certainly drew attention in April.

Supermarket giants acquired a 50% stake in Quantium for about $ 20 million in 2013 as part of a long-term partnership aimed at improving data insights and analytics, followed by a 47% to 75% stake in Quantium. Raised to%. With the latest investment, Quantium has become part of the Woolworths Group, but has maintained a senior leadership team that includes co-founder and CEO Adam Driussi.

In addition, the two companies announced a new business unit, Q-Retail, which integrates the advanced analytics, retail and data science capabilities that exist in both Quantium and Woolworths businesses.

Learn more about the acquisition of Woolworths-Quantium.

CMO50 # 1: Jo Boundy

The number one winner worthy of this year’s CMO 50 was Jo Boundy, CMO of Cantus. Marketing managers have solid marketing skills and resilience during the tough times of 2020-2021, as well as real-time insights to inform business decisions and respond to changing customer needs. He said that the balance between optimism and realism proved to be essential.

Credit: Qantas

The rulebook was destroyed and the goalposts moved frequently (sometimes hourly). That’s why problem-solving skills, ready-to-use lateral thinking, and creativity were invaluable, Boundy told the CMO. Beyond skill, will was essential. Motivated attitude. Roll up your sleeves to get to work and support each other.

The full profile of JoBoundy can be found here.

New Millennial Marketing Rules

2020 is a call for the awakening of millennials, and 2021 represents a reprioritization in the event of a pandemic economic and social storm.

Millennials are an important demographic for brands. However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed some assumptions about the priorities of this generation and how brands can connect with them. These affect everything from brand value to the choice of advertising medium.

Of course, the other game changer is that these consumers have grown. Millennials are making significant changes in their communities and lives, such as buying cars, investing in real estate, securing families, and pursuing ethical products.

In this feature, CMOs have investigated what brands and marketers need to know about their connection to this mature generation.

How Pizza Hut handed out 10,000 pizzas in 70 seconds

The review of digital transformation and collaboration between CMOs, CIOs, and operations helped revitalize the highly successful 50th Anniversary Marketing for the Pizza Hut Australia team.

Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer Chet Patel told CMO that when QSR’s new leadership team joined in 2018, the technology infrastructure introduced wasn’t scalable or promising enough to realize its ambitions. I did. The partnership with AWS enables Pizza Hut to build scalable and resilient cloud platforms and solutions to bring back competitive conditions and deliver a more innovative and personalized experience. These will in turn help turn a nostalgic emotional connection with the brand into a love affair, Patel said.

With the technology ducks tidy, the infrastructure was really tested as part of Australia’s 50th Anniversary and as a gift of a whopping 10,000 pizzas.

For more information on these efforts, please click here.

Build best-in-class personalization: Tabcorp’s bold bet

Incremental sales of over $ 160 million and seamless connectivity between physical and digital customer engagement are just a few of Tabcorp’s major achievements since launching its best-in-class personalization program.

Credits: Tabcorp Tabcorp Marketing Campaign Optimization Example

Luke Waldren, executive general manager of marketing, customers and products at Tabcorp, told the CMO that creating features that enable businesses to create great omni-channel CXs is their most important goal. Still, Tabcorp faced some unique challenges.

The biggest is the operating environment that varies greatly from channel to channel. The gambling business operates in more than 4,400 locations nationwide, from cash-based racetracks to pubs, clubs and independent agencies. In addition, run the latest mobile apps and web experiences. All this means that customers can do both digitally, physically, and very often at the same time. Therefore, connecting physical, venue and digital was a fundamental part of the work program.

Let’s take a closer look at how Tabcorp is building personalized play.

10 rare examples of brand partnerships

One of the interesting things that emerged from the unprecedented market conditions in 2020 was to rethink external partnerships and collaborations by local and global brands.

In fact, the partnership is so prominent that Deloitte emphasized brands that interact with other organizations as one of the top seven trends presented in Covid-19. According to a survey by consulting giant c-suite, 80% of survey respondents who introduced new partnerships during the crisis believe that these are also key to post-pandemic business.

In this summary, the CMO highlighted some of the more unusual and unlikely brand combinations we saw in 2020 and why they were investigated by the organizations engaged in them.

Next Steps: The Last 10 Top CMO Stories of 2021

