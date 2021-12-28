How to free up storage space on Google Photos





In June of this year, Google moved to lift the permission for unlimited Google Photos storage. As part of that move, they also introduced new names for low-quality image upload options, changing from misleading high-quality to storage savers. As before, Storage Saver keeps photos up to 16MP in quality, which has been my recourse for years. I can’t remember the last time I looked back at my photos and got angry with the quality of the photos in the Google Photos collection.

However, with the June change, Google now counts the once free Storage Saver photos into the basic 15GB of storage that the company distributes to all users as standard. These compressed images definitely save a lot of space, but each counts in storage. It’s not as good as it used to be, but I think using a storage saver to back up Google Photos is the right thing to do for 99% of users.

Rub here. Many people have never turned this on, or intended it after the June change and simply forgot. I had a family on this exact boat on a holiday weekend and she wondered why her cell phone and Chromebook suddenly bothered her about Google storage. You know where this is heading. The problem was a full size image of her Google Photos.

At that moment, as long as I knew where to look, I had to remember that there were tools available to help with this problem. I dig a little deeper and reduce her photos so she doesn’t have to pay for storage for at least a while. There are some useful tools here, and you can take advantage of all of them and spend a little time auditing your photos to free up a lot of space in your Google account. Here are some caveats, so read the entire guide before making any moves that you might regret later. let’s start.

Access Google Photos storage settings options

First, you need to go to photos.google.com and click on the settings gear in the upper right corner to access Google’s storage saving options. Here are some things you can do to clean up your space. The easiest and fastest way is a one-click solution to convert all full size images to Google’s storage saver version.However, before you do this, if you don’t want to do this in the future, from the upload options at the top[ストレージセーバー]Select to make sure you are always uploading compressed images. Check this again on your mobile phone as the settings don’t seem to be synced between the devices.

How to restore Google Photos storage using image compression

[ストレージの回復]Click an option to see this warning. This is where you really need to think about your photo collection. In my case, once I take a professional image of my family, I upload it to my Google Photos account in full quality. Compressing images from my cell phone is fine, but I want those professional images in high resolution. Therefore, all of these images are also compressed and you cannot use this option. If this happens, you can always download all the high resolution images you want to maintain high quality into Google Drive and compress the rest of your image library.

In any case, keep in mind the fact that this compression option affects all the photos in your account and is irreversible. You must do this before clicking that button. If you choose to continue, the process will take some time and will be completed in the cloud without the need to stick. Finally, the free space on Google Photos available should increase significantly.

How to remove large, blurry or unwanted photos and videos

The next option to free up some space is in the main settings menu[ストレージの管理]Below the options. There are some useful tools such as big photos and videos, blurry photos, screenshots, unsupported videos and more. Start with big photos and videos.

This option allows you to view unusually large individual photos and videos and remove them one at a time. This obviously takes longer than clicking its compression button from the options above, but if you have something in Google Photos that you want to maintain full quality, this is the only option. Unfortunately, there is no solution to compress images and videos one by one, but you can always download what you want to save in a folder and[ストレージセーバー]You can turn on the option and re-upload.

Blurred photos with the following options are very similar. Google will do its best to select the less than the best photo and offer the same download / delete options with the same menu as the large photo layout above. The same is true here. Delete or download Heart content on a case-by-case basis.

Finally, screenshots and unsupported videos are also an easy way to free up space. Unsupported videos can’t be processed, so they remain pretty big. For me, it was an easy deletion because they couldn’t even be displayed. Same as screenshot: I usually use them at the moment and forget about them. Both of these are simple fruit options that most users can remove without much thought.

Running these options over time can save you a lot of storage and defer your Google One payments a bit more. Personally, I like to use these tools to clean up a bit and then pay a little bit of space on Google servers a month. For $ 2 a month, I think 200 GB of storage is fair. You don’t have to think too much about which photos to keep or delete. After all, if you don’t always want to worry about the local storage of a potentially failing physical device, you’ll have to pay for the storage somewhere. I don’t always want to keep it in mind, so I recommend pruning where you can and letting go of cash where you simply can’t.

