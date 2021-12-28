Taiwan’s Innovative and Potential Technology Startups – OpenGov Asia





The pandemic paved the way for new industries and business opportunities. In response to these trends, Taiwan is accelerating industrial development across six core areas: information security, biomedicine, digital transformation, semiconductors, space, B5G and 6G networks.

Taiwan has 100 potential Taiwanese start-ups on the world stage, including seven award-winning start-ups at the CES Taiwan Pavilion, supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Technology. I would like to introduce you. (DoIT) and The National Development Council (NDC). The TTA Pavilion will showcase Taiwan’s amazing and innovative energy and showcase its innovative power to the world. The 100 start-ups on display represent Taiwan’s innovative capabilities in these sectors and its ability to foster potential businesses with potential for international development in the future.

The country’s best entrepreneurs, scholars and researchers gather in a shared space for business development and collaboration. We will introduce Taiwan’s 100 most exciting start-ups on the world stage and connect them with global investors to create more opportunities for Taiwan’s economic and industrial development. I am excited.

– Andrea TJ Hsu, CEO of Taiwan Tech Arena

With COVID-19 and sustainability at the forefront of the 2022 global agenda, two Taiwanese start-ups are making tremendous advances in health and hygiene. Manufacturers are trying to provide clean drinking water to more people around the world by utilizing filtration membrane materials.

Another notable is Taiwan’s start-up, which is recognized by the World Health Organization for its high-tech equipment with natural cleaning properties. With advanced “electric oxidation” technology, the product turns water into a disinfectant, effectively destroying the activity of viruses and bacteria.

As businesses become more global, technology companies are leveraging smart 5G and ultra-fast AI voice translation to broadcast simultaneous interpretation to viewers’ mobile phones at venues and online. In the automotive arena, another technology company is allowing OEMs and suppliers to quickly prototype and scale economically using AI self-learning frameworks and scalable SDKs.

AI companies are using Baby DreamPad and Smart Baby Monitor to give new parents a great sense of security. The first device to combine AI computer vision with breathing exercise technology, this device intelligently detects the breathing rate of a sleeping baby and sends notifications when breathing is irregular.

Another tech company is an industry-leading mobile emergency response system that integrates wirelessly connected video, audio, data, and intelligent applications to support emergency response teams such as the military, police, firefighters, and security teams. MERS) was developed.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s emerging technology ensures data security and business continuity in the age of data privacy with next-generation enterprise data protection solutions. This technology provides the fastest RAID card in the world to protect against SSD disk failures.

As reported by OpenGov Asia, MOST is a forum hosted by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) where 20 tech startups will introduce Taiwan’s biotechnology capabilities to the world and connect with the global ecosystem, resources and industry. Announced to do. Twenty TTA startup teams have been selected by industry experts to focus on potential startups in the global bioindustry market.

Taiwan has shown how to democratically tackle the threat of COVID-19 and how to leverage technology to become a true global partner. Taiwan’s efforts and commitments have received international attention, and Taiwan-US relations have become stronger than ever in the past year.

By working together, Taiwan will be able to speed up the transition from scientific discovery to practical technology applications, create a mutually beneficial situation, and enable future collaboration in the United States. The two companies announced disruptive biotechnology innovations such as vocal implant systems, AI video-based telemedicine solutions, and ultrasonic technology detection of respiratory function.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/taiwans-innovative-high-potential-tech-start-ups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos