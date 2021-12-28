Apple Report Card 2021: From AirTag to M1 Max MacBook Pro





My Apple Report Card 2021 is a time for a personal view of how the company has done well this year, taking into account everything from product launches to issues that affect the company’s reputation.

When it comes to new products, 2021 is more of a continuation than a year of seeing something entirely new (beyond AirTag), but it doesn’t really justify some importance. I think the product development we saw …

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models

Just like last year, we’ll start with this year’s MacBook. Last year, after literally years of speculation, there was a drama about Apple finally launching its first Apple Silicon Mac.

The next step in the company’s two-year transition from Intel to Apple Silicon is usually a smaller headline, but this year’s launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models is arguably the most awaited for many. It was a new Mac model that had been. Year.

Sure, the M-Anything provides the ultimate power when the Mac Pro arrives, but it’s a pretty niche purchase. The MacBook Pro is the sweet spot for most professional and enthusiastic prosumers, offering a great balance of power, portability, and ease of use. Connect to a large monitor, keyboard, mouse / trackpad and you’ve got a great desktop system. But using itself, there are still very high-performance machines with their own very high-end displays.

Aside from the Monterey bugs, I couldn’t really make myself happy. Not only does it fly 4K video editing, it also offers incredible battery life in everyday use. Other reviewers are just as impressed.

If the M1 MacBook Air is the perfect machine for the average user, the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models will satisfy all users except the most demanding power users. 10/10.

24-inch iMac

Sticking to the Mac, a 24-inch iMac equipped with the M1 was also released this year.

This wasn’t a dramatic announcement, but Apple has regained fun with the most accessible all-in-one desktop Mac. Like the M1 MacBook Air, this is a good computer for most home users. I think the gadget should be silver or black, but many love the new pastel machine.

The executive summary of the review was that it was “a beautiful and colorful design with great M1 performance.” I think this is another very clear win for the market where this is being marketed. I can only complain about screens that are not height adjustable. 9/10.

M1 iPad Pro

The iPad Pro was already an incredibly powerful device, even before Apple offered the M1 chip. This year’s power boost had a $ 100 increase, but if you don’t need the power of your flagship tablet, you can choose from many other models.

This is an evolutionary step, but nevertheless, the M1 chip matches the absolutely excellent mini LED display, Thunderbolt port, and cute new front camera system that provides AI tracking during video calls.

However, while reviewers mainly like the hardware, they are widely disappointed that the iPad OS hasn’t fully utilized the hardware yet. Apple is famous for selling an integrated hardware and software experience, so limitations and frustration (I’m looking at you, a ridiculously non-intuitive multitasking approach) impact device ratings. I think it’s fair to give. 7/10.

iPad mini 6

Apple has also redesigned it for the iPad Air and iPad Pro, finally giving love to the outdated iPad mini. The device also features a larger, somewhat improved display, an A15 chip, a touch ID for the power button, a USB-C port, and support for a second-generation Apple Pencil.

I haven’t found a way to justify myself, but I love this machine and the reviewers felt it was a “perfect combination of size and power”.

The screen size supports singletasking, so I’ll take a break from the iPadOS here, but I think I’ll have to deduct a few points for the cost (understandable but still painful). 8/10.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is an S-year evolution of the iPhone 12, but it also has some very nice camera improvements, which was enough to sell me one.

Cinematic video isn’t ready for golden time yet, but it will definitely improve over time. Macro mode is a lot of fun. 3x zoom is a useful extension. Video stabilization is a secret weapon.

Evaluation of this device is difficult. On the one hand, it’s a relatively small extension compared to last year’s model, but it’s pretty much true for all today’s smartphones. By itself, it’s an absolutely great lineup of smartphones, but it’s still waiting for Apple to catch up with some competitors in areas like periscope lenses. 8/10.

Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3

Two more evolutionary devices. It’s not an attractive upgrade for most people, but both are solid purchases for people in the market. Given the limited opportunities for dramatic improvements in both markets, my rating feels a bit mean, but AirPods compare for the average sound in a competitive market. It’s expensive and the Apple Watch design is a bit out of date. 6/10.

Apple TV 4K

Apple isn’t really trying here. Support for 4K has been delayed, and given the competitive landscape, the Apple TV 4K looks like an oversized, high-priced, decent product. As with the iPad, you also need to overhaul the UI. Apple relies on the ecosystem to sell this device. 3/10.

AirTag

I’ve made Apple’s smallest and cheapest new hardware product last longer, but I think AirTag is the winner. Apple has done what it does best. Wait for others to launch your product and then find a way to create a significantly better version. With a combination of easy setup, stable battery life, affordability, and most importantly, the ability to search for lost devices on every iPhone on the planet, this is completely easy.

The company has been accused of misusing devices, which is unfair. Apple has done more than any other company to make staking detectable. Stalkers can choose from countless cheap GPS trackers that work without warning the victim. Stalking through AirTag is news only because the device has the Apple logo. 10/10.

Reputation / PR

Where to start? For a company doing the “skating where the pack is” business, it’s amazing to me how bad the company is doing when it comes to reputation issues.

This year, for each of the major issues that have damaged the company’s reputation, Apple has taken the usual “we know the best” approach. When it made a change, it wasn’t leading, but kicked into its modified position and dragged in with a scream.

There is a mess in the App Store. Apple does not intend to rehash the debate itself as to whether it controls the iPhone app exclusively or has a minority interest in the smartphone app. However, the company should have taken the lead by taking preemptive action, apparently seeing the antitrust wind blowing. Instead, it’s late every time.

There is a CSAM scan controversy. I admit to the company that I have tried to do this in a way that respects privacy. Whether Apple created a tool that could be easily abused by the oppressive government, or whether the government could force Apple to take similar steps, will not resume the debate itself. for now? But the controversy was completely predictable when the company behind the slogan “What happens on your iPhone and stays on your iPhone” started scanning people’s iPhones.

Next is the right to repair. The company finally did the right thing, but it was after years of talking and lobbying about it. This is just the definition of being forced into a reluctant U-turn in the end by public and legislative pressure.

Finally, let’s talk about Apple’s employee relationships. Again, I’m not going to resume all of the various debates about whether a particular employee’s complaint is justified, but there were some indisputable PR disasters. You don’t hire attention without proper screening, and you don’t answer employee surveys that find wage inequity by banning such surveys!

Apple has made so many unforced mistakes that it’s almost unbelievable that the youngest of the smallest public relations executives could have made the same mistake. For a company whose brand is its only and most valuable asset, it absolutely surprises me. 1/10.

Apple Report Card 2021: Overall

To be honest, the 14-inch and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models are so huge that they alone can consider 2021 as Apple’s overall victory.

With a 24-inch M1 iMac, an improved iPad mini, and AirTag, it’s definitely a good year for hardware, even with little progress in some areas.

I think the PR side is a continuation of recent years. Apple doesn’t seem to know how to anticipate public opinion or legislative opinion, but I think this year is more embarrassing than any other year.

Overall, I would call it a mixed year, but the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models do take the headline.

That is my Apple Report Card 2021. What about you? Join us in our poll and share your thoughts with comments on Apple’s highs and lows this year.

