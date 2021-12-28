Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch, etc.





Both the hardware and software divisions of Google have been very busy years, but there are rumors that 2022 could be even busier.

We may not have stepped into 2022 yet, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a general idea of ​​what we might see from next year’s search engine giants.

From affordable and expensive phones to one of the most anticipated technologies here, there’s everything you’d expect from Google in 2022.

Pixel 6a

Google’s next midrange option is expected to arrive in 2022, suggesting that early rendering will draw a lot of design inspiration from the Pixel 6 series. Expect a remarkable visor to cover the camera sensor and deliver the same two-tone finish.

There are rumors that the display may be smaller than the regular 6, suggesting a 6.2-inch panel. Older “A” devices are packed with OLED technology, so you should expect that too.

Perhaps the most promising feature is that it includes the Tensor chipset, which is the same SoC as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This allows you to pack the same AI skills as your siblings on a more affordable phone, including features such as Magic Eraser.

Expect the Pixel 6a to arrive in the UK, unlike the MIA Pixel 5a.

PixelWatch

There have been rumors and leaks from Google about the first mythical smartwatch for years, but reports enthusiastically suggest that the pixel watch will eventually arrive in 2022.

The leaked rendering shows a very thin and very round smartwatch, quite unlike most of its competitors. It is not yet known if it will actually arrive in this form.

Whatever it looks like, this watch will be a showcase of Wear OS 3 software built in partnership with Samsung. This software is currently only available on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Android 12L and Android 13

Android 12 L is a special version of Android 12 for large displays such as tablets. Google has already announced that the software is coming, and it seems to arrive in a feature drop in early 2022.

Android has been confused by tablets for some time, so this could really be an update to change it.

Visual improvements include a redesigned notification panel, better multitasking, and improved app compatibility.

Expect to hear more about Android 12 L in early 2022. We also expect Google to announce Android 13 at a traditional I / O development conference. This could include many of these L improvements.

Next Generation Tensor Chip

Google announced the first in-house SoC (system on chip) in 2021. Follow-up is expected to arrive in 2022. It has already been reported that the code name for the next custom-made chipset is “Cloudripper”.

Tensor 2 will be announced mid-year and may debut in late 2022 at about the same time as Google announces its next Pixel flagship.

Google’s Tensor SoC Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Little is known about Google’s next flagship phone, but it can be speculated that it will arrive in the second half of 2022.

If Google sticks to the same blueprint this year, you’ll get an affordable Pixel 7 that avoids some of the better features of the more expensive Pro models.

Once again, you should expect to focus on camera performance (preferably video-focused), the latest Tensor chipsets and Android 13.

You also need faster charging, better stamina, and a cheaper version of the 120Hz panel.

Reliable Take What do I want most from Google?

Many credible review teams have been waiting for the Pixel Watch, but what I really want to see on Google is the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra-like, or truly top-notch, Pixel Ultra smartphones. smartphone. You don’t have to worry about price, sacrifice, and the goodness of Google. Google, give me.

