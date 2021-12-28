The Global Science City Dialogue highlights the role of Science City in facilitating international innovation and collaboration | News





Recently, representatives of science technology parks around the world participated in the Global Science City Dialogue, a cloud-based global exchange hosted by the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (CSTB). At this event, representatives from China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore and the United Kingdom will be presenting a variety of topics related to science cities, including the development and operation of science cities in a pandemic and global collaboration in science and innovation. I shared my opinion about.

In the 21st century, more and more cities are creating special zones and science cities to attract talent, technology and capital, and integrate research, education and production to promote collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship. created.

Chen Xu, Deputy Director of CSTB, said that since the establishment of Western (Chengdu) Science City, it has grown into an innovative powerhouse in western China and contributed to the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing business world.

During the dialogue, experts provided diverse perspectives on the growth of global science parks and how they function as a platform for connecting resources and facilitating international cooperation. Mike de Vries, COO of the German High-Tech Park, said that Heidelberg, where our park is located, is at the forefront of German industry and research and has worked with the University of Heidelberg to provide high quality to our Chinese partners. .. Opportunities for cooperation across various fields.

In 2021, CSTB actively promotes cross-border cooperation despite the pandemic and hosts seven international twin city chain cloud matchmaking events featuring over 200 science and technology innovation projects from around the world. We have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements.

Participants in the dialogue also emphasized how science cities can connect businesses and talents, interact through various activities, and ultimately collaborate with each other. Gu Haiwen, Deputy Director of the China-Singapore International Joint Institute, said the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is globally influential with a focus on the knowledge economy by attracting high-end talent and technology-oriented companies. I explained that it has become a science city.

In addition, the science city also plays an important role in incorporating the city into a global network of innovation and production. For example, at the New Economy Event in Chengdu on April 26, 2021, more than 200 new innovation applications were exhibited and 248 new products were launched. These innovations further integrate Chengdu-based industries into global industries, supplies and value chains.

