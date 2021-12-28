Twenty years later, Chery Automobile of China has achieved steady expansion in overseas markets.





Chery is stepping up more efforts to drive scientific and technological innovations such as crash tests, chips, batteries and man-machine interactions.

At the Chery Ryuzan Test Center, more than 300 actual vehicle collisions and more than 500 simulated vehicle collisions occur every year, and it is possible to meet not only domestic safety standards but also Western standards. Chery Automobile Chairman Yin Tongyue argued that safety is a top priority among other important indicators of automobiles.

Currently, Chery Automobile realizes multi-mode interaction and multi-dimensional interaction. In the cockpit, intelligent devices help enable human-computer interaction through the driver’s facial expressions, mouth shape, and body movements.

To provide better service to overseas customers, Kisui also collaborates with IFLYtek, an intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company that enables Kisui cars to recognize languages ​​such as Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and Persian. doing.

In addition, Chery has developed products that respond to the environment, market conditions, and consumer behavior of overseas markets.

In South America, Chery engineers improve vehicle power due to poor road conditions and winding hilly roads in the region, and in the Middle East, engineers enhance vehicle sealing and wear sand in the air. Protects parts.

In Russia, Chery Automobile conducted face-to-face surveys and telephone interviews with thousands of customers this year. Chery has always been a “domestic car” in the eyes of the locals and has won the title of “Most Popular Chinese Car Brand” in Russia five times in a row.

Original link: https: //en.imsilkroad.com/p/325580.html

Source Xinhua Silk Road

More information: Amanda, +86-18610280219

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-20-years-on-china-s-chery-automobile-has-seen-solid-expansion-in-overseas-market-893148688.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos