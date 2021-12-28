Overview of Automated Vertical Farming – Today’s IoT World





Swegreen’s vision is to create Farming as a Service (FaaS), an in-store platform that enables supermarkets and restaurants to autonomously produce their own fresh produce.

In February 2019, Swedish vertical farming company Plantagon declared bankruptcy.

Since 2008, the company has sought to develop technology for industrial-scale food production in the city. But something new happened from the ashes. It is its effective successor, Swegreen.

The new company’s vision is to create Farming as a Service (FaaS), an in-store platform that enables supermarkets and restaurants to autonomously produce their own fresh food.

Use artificial intelligence and digital surveillance to mimic indoor nature by controlling and optimizing factors such as climate, nutrients, and temperature.

In addition to IoT sensors, Swegreens indoor farms utilize digitized control platforms and AI-based cloud systems to manage and optimize crop growth.

Inside the farm itself, automated robotic arms and elevators perform mechanical movements to prepare the plants for the harvesting process.

What was important to the people who created Swegreen was that Plantagon couldn’t fly, survive and take it to the next level, said Swegreen’s chief innovation officer and co-founder Sepehr Mousavi. increase.

Mousavi was the Chief Sustainability Officer of the former company and is now part of a team that wants to move Swegreen forward and further.

He talked to AI Business about the roots of Swegreens, the position of AI in vertical farming, and the future of his time.

Bringing agriculture to the edge

It didn’t take long for Swegreen to appear after the collapse of Plantagon.

Mousavi said his team will bring in some new blood, as well as some of the former investors and key players in the competency team who were already away from top management.

The first proof of concept we started working on was a fully controlled environmental farm under the DN Tower (DN newspaper) tower in Stockholm, he said.

It has sufficient capacity, advanced technology and systematic thinking to consider not only the management of the environment and the operation of vertical farming, but also sustainability issues, especially the integration of farms into host buildings. there was.

Since then, his team has begun developing ideas to bring such farms closer to the end consumer.

At that time, the idea of ​​FaaS as an in-store platform was born, and it became an innovation of the business model.

To do this, we needed to be more digital and have a way to control these farms from a distance.

At the moment, we have a unique concept of in-store production, from seeds to fully grown plants. Some other companies grow in-store and sell Farming as a Service, but no one does this with automatic configuration with a control unit.

The solution we have is probably the most effective and efficient in terms of production when it comes to the number of units that can be produced onsite in a supermarket.

From Silicon Valley to Stockholm

When it comes to innovative companies, it may be acceptable to overlook Sweden as a hotbed of innovation.

Silicon Valley is probably imaginable. But Stockholm? It may not be so much.

But Mousavi was convinced that the work being done in his city was just as essential as it was being done elsewhere.

If you want to know where these technologies are getting the most attention, the United States is the largest market for vertical farming and controlled environmental farming. It’s thanks to the early actors who acted there from the tech greenhouse industry. This is an extension of the greenhouse industry, but with a focus on digitalization and space efficiency.

Looking at Europe, the Netherlands is a leading candidate for the greenhouse industry. They have a national CO2 grid that takes everything from different factories and sends it to the greenhouse. However, Plantagon created a vertical farming market in Sweden in 2010, when it was not an industry. They were market pioneers, along with AeroFarms and other companies.

He said he had a PhD. A researcher allegedly found 14 different actors active in cultivated farming in the city of Stockholm.

Mousavi outlined this little thing, but in his view it’s an important discovery.

It is not a big city with a population of about 1 million. In the Scandinavian sense, it is the largest city and the capital of Scandinavia, but Sweden has a great focus on innovation and technology. Sweden is a very small country and has many technology companies. SweGreen had an excellent platform on top of one of the pioneers in this area. And the focus of Swedish consumers on sustainability was also a helpful factor.

He agreed that when looking at the level of funding in Silicon Valley, it’s not really comparable. “They are playing in different leagues,” he said, suggesting that Stockholm has the highest number of unicorns per capita in Europe.

He said that internationalization has better potential for us and that internationalization is part of our strategy.

We definitely want a bigger part of the pie. There is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to automation and the use of robots with great US markets, and development in the AI ​​part.

The American market is really interesting to us and fiercely competitive, which is why we are trying to mature enough to survive in the harsh environment of the United States.

There is already debate as to whether we can find at least one partnership with a good actor to help establish a showcase in the United States.

However, Swegreen is aiming not only in the US market, but also in the Middle East, but rather than developing there, it has more uses.

competition?No co-editor

Looking at that US market, Mousavi talked about some bigger players.

Things like John Deere and Yanmar have all made progress in autonomous applications of agriculture in the form of unmanned tractors and crop growers.

When asked if he was afraid of big players, he didn’t look like that.

For them, I don’t think they will leave the core business. Although they are not very agile to take over, vertical farming does have some new business areas.

Many giants in this area do not want to take over a niche market, but they enable the market and have new business areas. It’s like creating a sensor for vertical farming, analysis, or robots. There are European giants such as ABB, Ericsson and Siemens who are doing the same to take niche innovations to the next level and create markets.

I don’t see them as competitors, but I think they could be some interesting joint ventures to help us and sell more machines.

The future is green for Sweegreen

At the end of last year, Swegreen secured more than $ 1 million through investment from the Swedish government’s innovation agency Vinnova, which manages state funding for research and development and more than $ 2 million in private equity.

But that was a year ago, and what about the future of Swegreen given Mousavi and Cos’ plans to bring the technology to places like the United States?

He said he needed enough financial capacity to move towards the vision we have.

We have defined visions for different parts of innovation, both in terms of hardware and software. R & D requires R & D infrastructure and human resources. This depends on how good the VC you want to be part of this journey is, and may be able to offer a fair price based on the ratings we have.

We’ll fix some small bugs next year, but we have plans, scalable solutions, and innovative visions.

According to MarketsandMarkets, vertical farming space is expected to be worth $ 9.7 billion by 2026.

His team of Mousavi and Swegreen has passion and innovative ideas. However, it takes sufficient financial support and perhaps a little bit of luck to revolutionize the way produce is grown.

This article was first published in AI Business, a sister magazine to IoT World Today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iotworldtoday.com/2021/12/27/ai-in-agriculture-a-look-at-automated-vertical-farms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos