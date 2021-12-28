Why Dakota Johnson didn’t have to do “Google’F–ked Up Women'” for the Lost Daughter role





Dakota Johnson didn’t have to do much research for her role in The Lost Daughter.

A 32-year-old actress who plays a young mother named Nina in a movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal recently spoke to E! News about her role in a psychological drama. Entering the dark character, she jokes, “Google didn’t fool women.”

“Oh, it’s already there,” she joked in a joint interview with Gyllenhaal and her co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Needless to say, candid comments made the group bark with laughter.

“I think we all had a lot to do and I think we had the opportunity to live some of it in the space Maggie created. I went to a deeper, darker, more confusing, more complex and complex space. I was able to get in, “Johnson explained about her process. “I think that’s the case with all of us. When you have the opportunity to go there, something that isn’t perfect and has to fit in a particular box rarely becomes a reality.”

But that doesn’t mean that art imitates Johnson’s life. As Colman pointed out, “Don’t underestimate the imagination of the actor.”

“It doesn’t have to be that you can be a good actor only if you go crazy,” she explained. “That’s an exaggeration. If the script is good enough, it can be a roadmap.”

Based on Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter is a middle-aged woman (Colman) who recalls the past struggles of raising two daughters after meeting a young mother (Johnson) on vacation in Greece. Is the center.

For writer / director Gyllenhaal, this project was very personal because she is the mother of two daughters, Ramona (15) and Gloria (9). She explained: “Most of the movies are about motherhood. I think motherhood is everywhere, as a kind of fantasy you have, suddenly when you get out of this very narrow window. An unusual experience. “

“I think fear, anxiety, pain, confusion, fatigue, and a kind of sad ecstasy are all part of it. [of the experience]”The filmmaker continued. “My kids kneeled me because I believe all kids would, and they have in a way I can’t even remember.”

“Growth hurts, that’s what it is. I’m grateful for the fulfillment of my daughters’ lives,” Gyllenhaal said. “I couldn’t make this movie when my daughters were small.” rice field.

Netflix’s The Lost Daughter is now available in theaters and will be available on Netflix starting December 31st.

