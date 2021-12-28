MSI Katana GF66 Review | PCMag





Rely on your gaming laptop, named after the legendary Blade, to define the cutting edge of your budget gear. The MSI Katana GF66 (starting at $ 799, the in-store Micro Center model tested here is $ 1,199) is one of the most impressive 15.6 inch low-cost gaming laptops, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU at the price you would normally expect. Offers. In addition to the RTX 3050 Ti, an 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU and a spacious 1TB solid-state drive. Battery life is short and the screen isn’t as sharp as we’d like, but Katana still covers the game’s essentials without major weaknesses. Laptop. It replaces MSI’s Bravo 15 as the editor’s choice winner in an affordable 15-inch game rig.

Stay on budget rails

Katana GF66 is a wallet-friendly gaming laptop. The $ 799 base model is suitable for basic 1080p games and eports with a 6-core Core i5-11400H processor, 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 144Hz screen refresh rate, 8GB memory, and 512GB solid state storage. I am. The step-up model offers Nvidia’s 4GB RTX 3050 Ti for pepper performance. Windows 10 Home and 1 year warranty are entirely standard.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The top-of-the-line $ 1,199 model identified and tested here is the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8 cores, 2.3 GHz (4.6 GHz turbo) Core i7-11800H, 6 GB display memory, 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Graphics are installed. Prices apply only at Micro Center stores, but you can spend up to $ 200 more online and still be reasonably priced. Equipped with Asus equivalent equipment, the TUF Gaming F15 demands $ 1,399 on Amazon. The RTX3060 can be found cheaper on the Gigabyte G5 KC (I saw the model for $ 1,049 after the rebate), but the laptop has a previous generation Core i5-10500H chip and half the storage (512GB). I am.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Visually, Katana GF66 makes the game qualifications easier to understand. The black and red color scheme is far from unique in a gaming laptop (see Acer Nitro 5, which looks like a brother), but it still provides a sense of identity. The angled lid and large cooling vents enhance the look.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The inwardly sloping edges make the Katana look smoother than the actual measurement of 0.98 x 14.1 x 10.2 inches (HWD). Its weight is 4.96 pounds, which is within the expectations of a budget game. Same as above, made of all-plastic, which is not luxurious but has a solid feel.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The Katana GF66’s 1,920×1,080 pixel display may be better. Its 144Hz refresh rate is its best feature, enabling a smooth and smooth gaming experience. The GeForce RTX 3060 GPU can be pushed to the limit without problems in many games, as shown below in benchmark tests. However, its image quality is very good for distinguishing eyes. Datacolor SpyderX Elite measured only 62% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and moderate peak brightness of 267 knits.

Average input and output

The red keyboard backlight is the only real nod to MSI Katana GF66 gamer-style bling. Both the top and edges of the key are illuminated and I like the futuristic font of the keycap.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The key press unfortunately lacks tactile involvement. You need to move more up and down. The numeric keypad also looks well thought out later, with smaller keys and a non-standard three-row layout. The touchpad, offset to fit the keyboard, has similar strengths and weaknesses. It’s the right size, has a smooth, uninterrupted surface, but still has a solid physical click-down action. Relying on a gentle virtual tap-to-click is an easy way to get around it.

Physical connectors located on the side of Katana include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two Type-A and one Type-C), a legacy USB 2.0 port (ideal for connecting a mouse), a headset and an Ethernet jack. , And HDMI are included. 2.0b video output.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Thunderbolt 4 remains on the wish list. There is no built-in biometrics and the 720p web camera at the top of the display does not have a privacy shutter. The twin speakers under the palm rest are tense but loud enough.

Be careful when removing the bottom panel, but memory and storage can be upgraded by the user. After removing a number of screws, you should use the trim removal tool to gently pry open the ends before they come off. Inside, there are two M.2 2280 PCI Express 3.0 SSD slots and two DDR4-3200 memory sockets. The RAM limit is 64GB (via two 32GB modules). You can also use an Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 card and a 53.5 watt-hour battery. (See Features for how to upgrade your laptop.)

Test of Katana GF66: Excellent cost performance

For refreshment, the Katana GF66 test unit has an 8-core Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB solid-state drive. This recipe is great for 1080p games, as the benchmark shows. The RTX 3060 GPU implemented here is rated at 85 watts.

When it comes to cooling, the Katana is by no means a quiet runner, but its fans aren’t distracting and its chassis usually doesn’t have hotspots where you put your fingers.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The Katana GF66 faces a difficult battle with most gaming laptops used in the comparisons listed below. They include Alienware x15, MSI’s own Delta 15, and XPG Xenia 15KC. The small Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the only product with an RTX 3060 GPU. However, when tested, all of these models are at least a few hundred dollars more expensive than Katana.

Productivity and content creation testing

The first test is UL’s PCMark 10, which simulates various real productivity and office workflows to measure overall system performance and also includes a storage subtest for the primary drive. The Katana GF66 has a high score, well above 4,000 points, and is considered a sign of productive performance. Although not good in storage testing, the SSD provides enough pep for general use.

The other three benchmarks focus on the CPU with all available cores and threads and assess the suitability of the PC for processor-intensive workloads. Maxon’s Cinema Bench R23 uses its Cinema 4D engine to render complex scenes, and Prime Labs’ Geekbench 5.4 Pro simulates popular apps from PDF rendering and speech recognition to machine learning. .. Finally, use the open source video transcoder HandBrake 1.4 to convert a 12 minute video clip from 4K to 1080p resolution (shorter time is better).

The final productivity test is Puget Bench for Photoshop from Puget Systems. It uses Adobe’s renowned image editor, Creative Cloud version 22, to assess PC performance in content creation and multimedia applications. It’s an automated extension that performs a variety of GPU-accelerated Photoshop tasks, from opening, rotating, resizing, and saving images to masking, gradient filling, and applying filters.

The Katana GF66’s mid-ring CPU performance is disappointing. XPG, especially Alienware, outperformed it using the same Core i7-11800H. This type of performance flaw indicates that the CPU has reached its power or heat limit. Bargain MSI is still a powerful performer, but not as powerful as it should be.

Graphics and game testing

For Windows PCs, run both synthetic and real game tests. The former includes two DirectX 12 game simulations from UL’s 3DMark test suite. NightRaid (suitable for more discreet, graphics-integrated systems) and Time Spy (suitable for more demanding, game rigs with discrete GPUs). The cross-platform GPU benchmark GFXBench5, which is used to measure OpenGL performance, is also looping into that group.

Going forward, the actual game tests are based on in-game benchmarks for F1 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhara, and Rainbow Six Siege, representing simulation, open-world action-adventure, and competitive / e-sports shooters, respectively. On laptops, Valhalla and Siege run twice (Valhalla medium and ultra quality, Siege low and ultra quality), F1 2021 runs once with Ultra quality settings, and GeForce RTX laptop runs a second time. , Improves Nvidia performance. DLSS antialiasing is turned on.

Fortunately, the Katana GF66’s CPU performance issues didn’t seem to be carried over to GPU-focused testing. In this test, it generally outperformed Asus with the RTX 3060. Make full use of the 144Hz screen. The recent RTX 3050 laptops haven’t passed the new benchmark suite yet, but the RTX 3060 performs much better and has more video memory (6GB vs. 4GB). If you can afford to jump, it’s worth it.

Battery and display testing

PCMag is a laptop battery that plays a locally stored 720p video file (open source Blender movie Tears of Steel) with 50% screen brightness and 100% volume until the system shuts down. Test lifespan. During the test, the Wi-Fi and keyboard backlight will be turned off.

You can also use the Datacolor SpyderX Elite monitor calibration sensor and its software to determine the color saturation of your laptop screen (what percentage of the sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 color gamut or palette can be displayed on the display). The brightness is measured with a knit (Candela). 50% of the screen and per square meter at peak settings).

Neither battery life nor display quality are the strengths of the Katana GF66. It is expected to take at least 6 hours from a 15 inch gaming laptop. On the display side, 100% sRGB and at least 300 knits of brightness are all you need. As I mentioned, it’s a 144Hz refresh rate that saves Katana’s screen for the game.

The essence of a laptop budget game

Hopefully the MSI Katana GF66 will have a sharper screen, a little more CPU muscle, and longer battery life, but all of these flaws prevent it from being an affordable gaming laptop. It’s not a thing. Offering GeForce RTX 3060 graphics at the price of the RTX 3050 Ti (or regular RTX 3050), its GPU helps you get the most out of your 144Hz display. This is a rare achievement for laptops in this price range, as is a spacious 1TB solid-state drive suitable for the exponential size of today’s gaming installs. Anyway, the Katana GF66 is an outstanding value and has won the Editor’s Choice Award for consideration of underfunded gamers.

