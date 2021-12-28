Google: Google approaches Karnataka HC for more time to respond to CCI with Google Play Probe





New Delhi: Tech Titan’s Google has filed a warrant with the Karnataka High Court seeking more time to answer the Competition Commission’s questions regarding the investigation of Play Store rules. Google respected the Commission of India’s (CCI) investigation process and said it would “continue to be cooperative and constructive for a fair investigation.” A Google spokeswoman sent an email on Monday saying, “We have filed a warrant with the Karnataka High Court regarding CCI’s application for provisional relief on the Google Play probe, aiming to move forward in line with established due process principles. “. Sources familiar with the company’s position on this issue pointed out that Google has extended the timeline for Indian developers to integrate with Play’s billing system until October 31, 2022. “Relief by provisional injunction” required by ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation). Therefore, there are concerns about very tight schedule claims because there is no cause for excessive haste, sources added. Google has also made several other “procedural” requests to the CCI regarding the identity of the complainant (which helps to respond appropriately to the complaint) and the participation of judicial members in the investigative commission. In the absence of urgency, Google believes that CCI must comply with due process for a fair and thorough investigation. Earlier this month, Google announced that it would postpone the deadline for Indian developers to integrate with the Play billing system from March 2022 to October next year. Last October, the company announced March 31, 2022 as a deadline for Indian developers to integrate with Play’s billing system. On December 10, 2021, Google announced an extension of the deadline for Indian developers to integrate with the Play billing system. He said the move took into account changes in India’s regular digital payment guidelines. “We have extended this to October 31, 2022 to provide Indian developers with the product support they need for recurring payments via convenient user payment systems such as UPIs and wallets, and change India’s recurring digital payment guidelines. “We’ll give you more time in the light of,” said a Google spokesperson. So far, Indian developers and start-ups have expressed concern about Google’s Play billing system, and technology giants have said. It states that it is not possible to force Indian app developers / owners to sell digital services using the billing system. Google previously said that it would sell digital content through the Play Store. The selected app used the Google Play billing system and stated that it would have to pay a percentage of the in-app purchases as a fee. Until September 30, 2021, the time to complete the required updates. However, due to concerns from the Indian developer community, the deadline was extended to March 31, 2022. The timeline was postponed to October next year. The technology giant The payment policy is not new, emphasizing that developers distributing apps on Play should always use Google Play’s billing system to offer in-app purchases of digital products.

