The OnePlus 10 series may be available on January 4th, suggesting a new list





The OnePlus 10 series will be available in January 2022 and there is currently no exact date for its release, but according to a new report, OnePlus will launch the new 10 series flagship phone on January 4, 2022. May be announced.

According to a Nashville Chatter report, OnePlus has begun pre-ordering its next flagship phone in China, where new phones are expected to be the first to launch. The list of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly now available on websites such as OppoMall and JD.com. All of these pre-order lists start on January 4th.

OnePlus has not yet officially disclosed the exact release date. However, this is about the same confirmation that the phone goes up frequently for pre-orders from the launch date (January 4th in this case). Therefore, OnePlus is very likely to launch both new expected phones on the same day.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What You Know So Far

OnePlus 10 Pro, the top-end variant of the two expected phones, is one of the most anticipated phones today. In addition to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, other flagship grade specifications will be included, including a new camera setup on the back and a new design with a camera island on the side of the device.

The phone will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD + resolution, similar to Pro-branded smartphones. The new 32MP front camera is also expected.

My smartphone is set to boot on Android 12, but it doesn’t boot on Oxygen OS. Instead, you’ll see the first instance of the new Unified OS that CEO Pete Lau talked about earlier this year. The new software is expected to be a blend of ColorOS and OxygenOS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-10-series-could-launch-on-january-4-7694244/

