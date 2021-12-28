Google moves Karnataka HC to Play Store rules for CCI investigation





New Delhi: Google has filed a warrant petition with the Karnataka High Court, seeking more time to answer questions about the Competition Commission of India’s Play Store rules.

The company claims that the issue is not “urgent” as it has been voluntarily postponed until October 31, 2022, the implementation of the latest Play Store policy in India. The company is also seeking the appointment of a judicial member of the panel investigating the issue and the identity of the petitioner to be disclosed so that the company can respond appropriately, sources said.

The petition for interim relief was filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF).

During October. Antitrust authorities have pressured Google to answer questions by December 31, according to sources. The Competition Commission of India had previously sought Google’s response by November 19. US companies are seeking an additional eight weeks of response. “We have filed a warrant with the Karnataka High Court regarding CCI’s application for interim relief on the Google Play probe and aim to move forward in line with established due process principles. Respecting CCI’s investigation process, cooperative and supportive. We will continue to be constructively involved, for a fair investigation. ”

Earlier this month, Google will comply with the revised policy for purchasing on the Play Store as it seeks to counter fierce opposition from Indian internet startups, which call the technology giant’s payment policy anti-competitive. Announced that it will provide developers with another 6 months. Exclusive.

The search giant, which came into force on Friday, October 31, 2022, requires regular payments to Indian developers after the central bank recently revised its guidelines to oversee regular digital payments. Will provide product support.

ET reported last week that India’s antitrust regulators investigating leveled market dominance allegations against technology’s key Google Playstore policy have launched direct deposits from a number of local internet startups. Did. ET.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is investigating accusations that Google is collecting large fees from app developers, has married edtech unicorn Unacademy, dating apps TrulyMadly and Tinder, Shaadi.com and BharatMatrimony. We are seeking comments from companies such as the site as some OTT platforms and online gaming ventures.

Since June, CCI has given about 20 startups an edge in five key areas, including the impact of US company app store policies on business and Android, the operating system that runs on 98% of Indian smartphones, including dating. I asked you to explain if you did. Games, edtech, OTT, marriage.

In a detailed survey sent to these startups, CCI will inform you about their financial status, the impact of Google’s Playstore fees, management structure, and whether the app is also downloaded from other app stores other than Google. I was looking for.

