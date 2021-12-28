Samsung Galaxy Store may feature malware-infected apps





Samsung is one of the few brands that offers a second solution to the system apps you get when you first launch your Android smartphone. This includes your own browser, your own voice assistant, and even your own app store. The Samsung Galaxy Store doesn’t have the full choices Google Play Store offers, but a new report by Android Police suggests it has a bigger problem.

The Galaxy Store is reported to be rampant with fake cloned apps that can carry malware. Multiple clones of the Showbox app have recently been found in the app. These may have been downloaded by many unprotected customers.

Twitter user Max Weinbach recently visited Twitter, pointing out the existence of these cloned apps and touching on similar issues he once discovered on Huawei smartphones. Check out the tweets below.

I gave Huawei shit for this, I’m going to do it for Samsung as well.

Samsung literally hosts malware in the Galaxy Store. Google’s antivirus software built into the Play service will stop installing. At least 5 of these apps were found in a row on the GalaxyStore. pic.twitter.com/LiiDJtGwmb

Max Weissbach (@MaxWinebach) December 27, 2021

According to the report, app analysis on VirusTotal shows multiple low-grade alerts from security vendors, from “riskware” to adware. These apps also ask for permission to sensitive data to function, such as contacts, call history, and phone access.

Interestingly, when a user tries to install these cloned apps from the Galaxy Store, the Google Play protection on their Android phone will activate to warn the user of the potential risks of installing such apps. .. However, I’m worried about the fact that there are multiple such apps in Samsung’s official app store.

OEMs that have their own app store for custom Android skins should now use their own app store instead of the Google Play store to download new apps and games or update existing apps and games. It is known to encourage users. This includes the Galaxy Store in OneUI, GetApps in MIUI, and a few other examples.

Encouraging users to use their store is not a problem, but the presence of harmful apps on platforms that should be risk-free is a problem. Hopefully Samsung is getting rid of these apps and keeping an eye out for future fake apps trying to access the Galaxy Store.

