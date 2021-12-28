What? ?? Do you want to stop worrying about the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases?Maybe yes, if you are vaccinated





Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) —There are no two ways to do that. The surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron becomes a major variant is arguably terrible news. right?

It may not be.

CDC recommends shorter COVID quarantine, all quarantine

“I think the best indicators of how bad it is are hospitalizations and deaths,” UPMC infection expert Dr. John Goldman told abc27News.

Does this mean that the raw number of new COVID-19 cases (the number approaching record highs) is not a very good indicator?

“I strongly agree with that,” Goldman said.

Early pandemics hope that the new coronavirus may not be as deadly as the annual flu proved to be unfounded — it was much worse. But now, for those who have been vaccinated, especially those who have been boosted, those who are not elderly, and those who are not immunocompromised, Goldman said it is a kind of truth.

Walgreens outage was reported, preventing COVID test appointments

Among the vaccinated people, “if you are young and healthy and have a breakthrough infection, it is likely to be the equivalent of a common cold,” he said. “So one of the things that is lost by focusing on the case is that you really want to prevent hospitalization and death, and the vaccine does it.”

This is one of the dichotomy methods that is becoming apparent. Vaccines are somewhat effective in preventing the spread of the virus, but they are good at preventing the death of the virus. Similarly, an unprecedented proportion of inpatients are vaccinated. Goldman said that after the vaccine became widely available, only 6-7% of UPMC patients admitted before Omicron decreased to 10-20%.

Pfizer’s antivirals can be dangerous with other widely used drugs

Another change?

“In the spring of 2020, the average patient in a hospital was an elderly nursing home patient who was medically very ill,” Goldman said. Currently, “Our average patient was young and thought he was healthy before he was hospitalized.” Almost all patients are unvaccinated.

In other words, in contrast to someone saying this early in the pandemic, someone “I”, like the vaccinated mother Ellis Croft, who pushes the infant Alexander in a stroller outside of Capital City. I’m not really worried, “it’s perfectly reasonable to say, Camp Hill Mall told abc27News on Monday.

Health Experts: The proliferation of COVID-19 cases should no longer be a major indicator of a pandemic

“We just feel like we need to stop focusing on the case and start focusing on our health,” Croft said.

“We are seeing an increase in inpatients,” says Goldman. “But there is a decrease in vaccinated patients in hospital.”

How do the Bidens COVID-19 test giveaways work?

Asked by abc27 News for their views, the Pennsylvania Department of Health warned against overly neglecting the number of cases as a key indicator, but widened the risk gap between vaccinated and non-vaccinated. I agreed with the idea of ​​doing.

The number of COVID-19 cases remains an important indicator when looking at data over time, such as the 7-day trend generated by weekly data updates. A summary of these data will be shared every Tuesday. However, as the virus mutates, it is becoming clear that vaccines serve their designed purpose, reduce the severity of the disease, and prevent hospitalization and death. Public health professionals need more time to study the actual effects of Omicron variants on vaccinated people, but fully vaccinated boosters are protected from the virus. It seems to be significantly higher. State and national hospitals report that the majority of patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As a result, it is more important than ever for all qualified individuals to be fully vaccinated and to receive boosters as soon as they qualify.

-Pennsylvania Health Department

