Apple, Google and Meta prepare for the next big 5G battle





Three of the world’s largest technology companies are reportedly actively developing or preparing for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. Ultimately, these efforts could use high-speed 5G networks built and constantly promoted by companies such as Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile.

Actions by companies such as Google, Apple, and Meta could herald a battle for a major technology platform that goes beyond smartphones. Although still in its infancy, for 5G network operators, the evolutionary trend could lead to a new category of portable wearable devices that use many 5G connections.

Google goggles

For example, Ars Technica reports that Google may be preparing to develop new AR platforms and devices based on recent acquisitions, hires, and job listings. These moves basically represent a second attempt by a company that was widely despised with the release of the Google Glass headset almost 10 years ago.

According to the report, Google acquired Canadian smart glasses maker North in 2020. Recently, I hired Mark Lucovsky, who led the work for Meta (formerly Facebook) mixed reality operating system. “My role is to lead the operating system team. Augmented reality in Google,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Google recently posted a number of job listings suggesting the ambitions of mass market AR and VR. One list suggests that applicants are working on “innovative AR devices.” Another said Google “is focused on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people through mobile devices.”

Apple sows the market

But Google isn’t the only one in the area. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple recently hired Andrea Schubert, head of augmented reality communications for Meta. This move represents Apple’s commitment to “line up ducks” ahead of the planned launch of AR / VR headsets in 2022.

However, according to some reports, Apple’s first headset launch next year is a high-end market for developers of AR / VR content and services, rather than consumer devices in the major mass markets. It’s an expensive method.

Such efforts by Google and Apple will follow the lead of Meta, who already runs a significant amount of business around its Oculus VR headset.

The extreme computing and display requirements of a full-fledged VR experience, combined with the need for such headsets to be lightweight and comfortable, will initially keep them straight in the wired or Wi-Fi world. .. After all, including 4G and 5G technologies often increases the processing requirements of the device and shortens battery life.

But that doesn’t prevent some network operators from investing in gadgets that generate a whole new class of revenue. For example, Verizon announced this week an agreement with smartglass maker Vuzix to “power sports and games with the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technology to provide the first augmented reality experience.”

Vuzix is ​​working with Verizon on smart glasses that leverage 5G and edge computing. (Source: Vuzix)

The two companies said they plan to showcase the results of their efforts at the CES Trade Show in Las Vegas.

Verizon and Vuzix have been working together for years. However, their latest press release further emphasizes the operator’s general interest in wearable opportunities.

For example, T-Mobile’s network chief Neville Ray often discusses his hope that AR / VR headsets herald new growth for 5G providers. “The world around you will be brought to you through a great AR and VR experience,” he recently said about such a device. “There is a big chance.”

