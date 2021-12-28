How to change the default camera settings on your iPhone





Have you ever tried to take a photo on your iPhone, but have you noticed that all your favorite settings have changed since you last opened the Camera app? By the time you set the right camera mode, zoom in, add filters, turn on the flash, and turn off live photos, the moment is gone and you miss a shot.

If you don’t want to mess with the settings when you need to take a lifelong photo, here’s how to set the default camera settings on your iPhone.

Hold settings

If you have a preferred camera mode, lighting settings, or if you want to permanently remove live photos[設定]>[カメラ]>[設定の保持]Go to[カメラモード]Enable to make the last used mode the new default.

Enable creative controls (called filters and lights on iPhone X and earlier models) and do the same for the last used filter, aspect ratio, lighting, or depth settings. Enable exposure adjustment (specific to iPhone 11 and above) and keep the exposure settings you want to keep.

Don’t you like live photography? To prevent the setting from turning back on after turning it off in the Camera app, disable Live Photo.

Set new defaults

After setting the options, move to the camera app and set the camera. If you’re using the buttons at the top of the screen and you’re using an iPhone 11 or later, you can hide the icon in the additional settings behind the down arrow to turn flash on and off, enable or disable live photos. Add icons, timer settings, filters, and zoom in or out.

If you have an iPhone 11 or later, you can also manage night mode, change aspect ratio, and change exposure. If you set the portrait as the default mode, you can also set the default lighting to change the depth of field.

Recommendations from the editor

This time, when you close the camera app, your favorite settings will be saved and you won’t have to undo them.

Change video resolution settings

To make further changes[設定]>[カメラ]Open and[ビデオの録画]or[スローモーションの録画]Open to change the default video resolution setting. Set the video to record 720p at 30fps, 1080p at 30 or 60fps, or 4K at 24, 30, or 60fps. Slow motion video can be set to 1080p at 120fps or 240fps.

On the camera settings screen, enable the grid and add the grid to the camera viewfinder. This will improve the composition of your photo. Other options include HDR, out-of-frame display, scene detection, and lens correction (if your phone has these options).

