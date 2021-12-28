Digital New Deal Key Player pioneered industrial innovation in 2021





We’ve seen companies out of the pandemic crisis and become leaders in many industries. A common feature of these companies is their superior digital technology capabilities.

Having digital prowess in this pandemic era can make or break a business, so this year the Korean government’s initiative, Digital New Deal, will maximize the digital capabilities of Korean tech companies. It played a very important role in the above. Some of the companies that participated in the initiative have produced excellent results across many industrial sectors.

More than a year after national-level policy, the Ministry of Science and ICT has selected 27 outstanding Digital New Deal performances and the “8 Key Players of 2021”.

Eight major players include CrowdWorks, Modusign, Pluxity, Alchera, Douzone Bizon, Wisenut, Ubion, and i-Screamedu. The ministry acknowledged that these companies have made significant contributions to enhancing existing advanced data and AI technologies and applying them to all industries in South Korea.

CrowdWorks Revitalizes South Korea’s Data Market

Among the eight major players is CrowdWorks, a technology company that collects and processes data used in AI-powered services. Part of the Data Dam project, one of the core components of the Digital New Deal, the company has established data for AI learning to address “deepfake” technology by identifying fake videos. In the process, it hired about 5,000 people to establish and investigate the collected data, the ministry said, which led to nationwide job creation.

“CrowdWorks played an important role in building the data infrastructure and revitalizing the domestic data market,” the ministry said.

Pluxity digitizes manufacturing process systems

Another major player, Pluxity, owns a “digital twin” solution that uses real-world data to create simulations that can predict the performance of a product or process. As part of the AI ​​Fusion project, the technology company has set up a kiosk at a subway station in Busan, providing digital twin power services to help people determine the best route to their destination. From January to October of this year, the kiosk provided about 7,000 services, helping the vulnerable, especially the disabled and the elderly, find their way. The technologically enhanced system has reduced people’s travel time by an average of 25%.

“Luxury has contributed to the innovation of manufacturing process systems and infrastructure, leading to a safer and more productive environment for the people,” the ministry said.

Alkera spreads Korean AI technology

Alchera is a leading AI-based facial recognition company. The company has developed a solution to identify faces in three-dimensional (3D) images that are recognized and analyzed by AI-powered deep learning technology. They are deploying these solutions at airports and other facilities to increase the security and efficiency of gate access management.

With this state-of-the-art technology, Alkera became the first KOSDAQ-listed AI company in December last year, attracting an investment of approximately 49 billion won (US $ 41.2 million).

Douzone Bizon makes your work environment “smart”

Douzone Bizon is a developer of AI-powered e-business solutions. Based on the collection and analysis of 1.84 million data collected from companies, the company provides AI services for strategic corporate management such as accounting, human resources, logistics and inventory. The solution has been installed in more than 20,000 companies so far, and has earned about 500 billion won (US $ 421.2 million) from domestic and foreign investors.

“Douzone Bizon’s big database platform has improved enterprise processes and management in a smart way. Technology allows enterprises to enjoy a more efficient working environment and more secure data management,” the ministry said. I am.

The list of key players in the 2021 Digital New Deal also includes cloud-based e-contractor Modusign, AI chatbot provider Wisenut, and finally e-learning software developers Ubion and i-Screamedu. The ministry praised the company as an innovator driving non-face-to-face AI-based and cloud-based technologies in all industries in South Korea.

“Next year, the government will continue to support the growth of South Korean tech companies in the market by investing an additional 9 trillion won in the Digital New Deal program,” said Cho Kyung-sik, Deputy Minister of Science and ICT. rice field. We will do our best to accelerate digital transformation and further extend the remarkable achievements of the Digital New Deal to the national and many other sectors, “he added.

