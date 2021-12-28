Israeli start-ups zoom in on climate change technology





Reasons for Successful Startup Nation in the past — punching beyond our weight, the importance of developing partnerships, and the classic amount of chutzpah will help save the planet.

The accelerated ecological erosion made the planet feel like it was on a runaway train. There has been a lot of goodwill and language devoted to mitigating and even reversing this damage, but the government is traditionally slow to act.

That’s why entrepreneurs must take the lead in helping us get back on track.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett uses the technology of startups to help the world reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the recent COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow Announced that it has made a strategic choice.

As defined in the PwC State of Climate Tech 2020 chrome-extension report, Climate tech has an approach to reducing carbon emissions across energy, construction environments, mobility, heavy industry, food and land use, and carbon management. Includes capture and storage. ..

Some examples: Israeli alternative protein companies like Aleph Farms and Redefine Meatare are addressing the fact that meat production is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon capture innovation is in the realm of companies such as RepAir and High Hopes Labs. Via is working on smart mobility, Wiliotreduce will reduce food waste, improve the supply chain, and UBQ will turn household waste into climate-friendly thermoplastics.

PLANETech

Climate technology is more than just a sector. It’s a paradigm. And as more entrepreneurs and investors understand the opportunities to help solve humanity’s greatest existential threat, it will continue to grow in Israel.

According to a recent report from the Israel Innovation Authority and the non-profit Israel Innovation Institute PLANETech, corporate and government leaders who prioritize these actions will lead the fight against the greatest challenges facing humanity, while at the same time economically and economically. You will get financial benefits.

The same skills and personalities that are successful in areas such as cyber, fintech, and SaaS are also associated with tackling these challenges.

PLANETech works with the Israeli government, start-ups, VCs and businesses to drive Israeli innovation in climate technology and create opportunities with its partners, the Israel Innovation Authority and the Consensus Business Group.

Technology that is positive for Israel’s climate already exists. With over 600 startups in this area, we are global leaders, but we weren’t aware of that until we published the report at the IIA, says Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech.

Ignite the spark

The organization responsible for raising awareness about energy technology is Ignite the Spark, co-founded by Cody Norton and Eshel Lipman. They help develop tomorrow’s energy pioneers by attracting entrepreneurs from outside space and teaching them about energy.

Lippmann, part of the Israeli delegation to COP26, is a great candidate to lead the development of the innovative technologies needed for Israel to complete the energy transition and reach net zero by 2050. believe.

This is because the sun is relatively abundant (up to 1,900 hours a year) and various stakeholders such as kibbutz and campus are willing to pilot, but more than that, everyone in the country is in this sector. So the opportunity to be encapsulated, she says. You can see the number of successful IPOs and new climate technology funds currently emerging in Israel.

Lippmann adds that there is some work that needs to be done to improve the relationship between the private sector and utilities, especially in support of innovative processes for domestic growth during the scale-up phase. This is exactly what Ignite the Spark is trying to do.

Climate change impacts security

Extreme weather security implications can be more pronounced in conflict zones such as the Middle East, where countries and populations compete for natural resources.

Morielle Lotan, CEO of MILE Business Strategy Company and co-founder of the Climate 180 summit, says climate change poses many security challenges, including drought, hunger and climate inequality. Those who are already experiencing climate change and, unfortunately, are forced to pick up and move, are often already poor people who have worked on land for their livelihoods. The war over natural resources has already begun.

She predicts that accurate climate technologies, including sensitive weather forecasting tools, will be essential in making security decisions.

Israeli start-ups and investors come to rescue

Startups need venture funding to grow, and as the field of climate technology grows, so do new sources of funding.

One of Israel’s new funds is Firsttime Ventures, a climate technology VC investing in post-seed and Series A companies. They are betting on increased government and private investment to support this new ecosystem.

Israel is already a world leader in food technology and water, with incredible talent in software. More and more entrepreneurs are taking the first step in climate technology. Israel has a lot of unrealized potential in this area, said Itamar Weizman, Firsttime’s partner and Gen Z venture capitalist.

For the first time, the only fund, represented by the Israeli delegation to Glasgow, seeks opportunities in areas such as carbon recovery and removal, carbon transparency, carbon reporting, and B2B software (the strength of Israeli technology). ..

Breezo Meter and See Tree

The World Health Organization reports that exposure to air pollution is estimated to cause 7 million premature deaths each year and the healthy life expectancy of millions.

This problem is exacerbated by the many wildfires that are increasing tenfold each year around the world. Pollen also causes greater suffering as the seasons get longer. About one-third of the world’s population suffers from pollen-related allergies. The more air pollution, the greater the impact of Covid.

BreezoMeter provides solutions for global use by over 400 million customers, assessing all of these issues locally and making wise decisions.

BreezoMeter provides individuals and businesses with apps that provide real-time air quality intelligence, advanced pollen information, wildfire trackers, and weather forecasts.

Wildfire trackers can also detect lava, as there are many volcanic eruptions due to ecological changes.

SeeTree is a startup that accurately describes the health of trees to optimize farm management and has the potential to become a major player in the new carbon sequestration ecosystem.

There are many fanfares around startups that claim to recover carbon, but the technology isn’t perfect yet. It’s low-tech, but it works well with tree planting.

The non-profit One Tree Planted explains that trees absorb carbon dioxide to form trunks, branches, roots and leaves. A mature tree can absorb up to 22 pounds of CO2 per year.

SeeTree manages over 100 million trees in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Greece and Israel, and the number of carbon credits an organization can achieve by planting trees to capture atmospheric carbon. Useful for tracking.

This is valuable intelligence for companies that want to avoid the penalties for failing to offset emissions.

Jonathan “Yoni” Frenkel leads the partnership at Atento Capital, based in Tulsa. He is leading efforts to support US and Israeli businesses by hiring highly skilled remote workers in Tulsa. He can be accessed here on LinkedIn.

