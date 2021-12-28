Google is moving the Karnataka High Court and wants more time to respond with a CCI probe





Google at Tech Titan is seeking more time to file a warrant with the Karnataka High Court and answer CCI’s queries related to the Play Store rules investigation.

Google said it would respect the Commission of India’s (CCI) investigation process and continue to be cooperative and constructive in its fair investigation.

A Google spokesperson sent a warrant to the Karnataka High Court regarding CCI’s application for interim relief on the Google Play probe by email on Monday, aiming to move forward in line with established due process principles. Google has extended the timeline for Indian developers to integrate with the Plays billing system until October 31, 2022, according to sources familiar with the company’s position on the issue.

Sources also said Google believes that the voluntary extension of this deadline will eliminate the need for provisional injunction relief required by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF). Therefore, there are concerns about tight schedule claims because there is no cause for excessive haste, sources added. Google has also made some other procedural requirements to the CCI regarding the plaintiff’s identity and the participation of judicial members in the investigative commission.

In the absence of urgency, Google believed that CCI should comply with due process for a fair and thorough investigation, sources said.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it would postpone the deadline for Indian developers to integrate with the Play billing system from March 2022 to October next year.

