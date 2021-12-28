Our view: Bringing tech to the main forest





You might think that staying away from your cell phone or computer is perfect for going fishing, biking, or hiking.

But for many Maine entrepreneurs, these devices don’t have to escape to get into nature. They may even take you outdoors.

Take SledTRX, for example. Maine has a world-class network of snowmobile trails that nest scenic spots across the state. They are built and maintained primarily by local snowmobile clubs, making navigation difficult for visitors.

Sled TRX is a website created by 22-year-old Waterville Jakewan. He has created an online state-wide map to help people plan snowmobile trips.Combining information from state and local officials and snowmobile clubs, this site helps people plan routes and guide them to hidden gems that they could never find on their own.

A mobile app that provides riders with real-time trail information is under development, Warn told press Herald reporter Hannah Lucrea. And he wants to extend his ideas to other states.

Maine inventors are trying to connect with investors from various startups with an angle of outdoor recreation. Given the importance of this sector to the main economy, it makes a lot of sense.

Maine’s outdoor recreation will generate $ 2.3 billion in total output in 2020, of which $ 260 million will come from the manufacture of outdoor recreational equipment and equipment, according to a report from the US Department of Commerce.

Overall value declined during the first pandemic year, but in Maine, boating and several activities such as fishing (which make up one category) and cycling increased significantly, 27% and 15 respectively. % Increased.

Pandemics have been devastating for businesses that rely on indoor gatherings such as theaters, bars, restaurants, and event venues, but outdoor activities are considered much safer. This means that an increasing number of people may not be familiar with the safe use of forest paths and coastlines.

This creates an opportunity for Mainers. Chimani, a Yarmouth-based company best known for mobile guides to national parks, announced its main guide last year. It features information on state parks, local parks, hikes, bike paths, land trust, beaches, waterfalls and other unique geological features, as well as carefully researched information and history.

Not all innovations are high-tech, but we reach our customers through the e-commerce marketplace. Tree Free Fires, a company co-founded by two Mainers, sells portable canisters that provide the experience of sitting around a campfire without the hassle of collecting wood or the environmental impact.

The Internet has unleashed an information revolution that has changed everything from what happens when we visit a doctor’s office to what’s on the shelves of a local supermarket.

It’s no wonder that as important as outdoor recreation is the focus of innovation. Tech may not be able to relax and take a walk in the woods anymore, but if it can help take you to the trail, it’s a step in the right direction.

” Previous

Remote view: Climate change is devastating the planet. We have to act.

