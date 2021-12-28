Google Play on Android and Windows is on a difficult path to success in 2022.





The Android world will invade Windows PCs in 2022. Microsoft is currently beta testing 50 Android apps from the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 to prepare for the public release next year. Meanwhile, Google plans to release Google Play games on PC next year as well.

Support for Android apps on Chromebooks has already been found, and Google claims that in 2021 Android app engagement on Chrome OS increased by 50%. However, Android on Windows 11 helps developers, and game studios piggyback on a much larger market share of PCs. To increase revenue and close the gap with the big benefits of Apple’s in-app sales.

That’s all great in theory! Especially suitable for those who work from home and want to enjoy their favorite Android games on the big screen, or who want to buy a cheap Android smartphone and use a good PC to improve their benchmarks.

But in reality, there are many reasons to be skeptical. The success of Android on Windows depends heavily on optimization, performance, and the choice of apps available. And both Microsoft and Google products can face a surge in speed on their way to success.

Android (minus Google) has a messy possibility of PC

A colleague at Windows Central has been testing Android on Windows 11 and was usually very impressed with its initial features. You can resize the app, pin it to the taskbar, use snap layouts, and enjoy the app in any way you normally like. This is reminiscent of using the app in DeX mode on Samsung tablets.

They pointed out that apps tend to use a significant amount of memory. So if you don’t have much RAM available, you can limit your PC’s capacity by just the number of apps you open at one time. But that is very promising.

Unfortunately, Google and / or Microsoft didn’t want to play the ball with each other, so the integration between Windows 11 and Android uses the Amazon Appstore instead of the Google Play store.

Only apps with common names such as Kindle and Comixology are available in this Amazon Appstore Beta. To get the most popular apps, you need to sideload your Android apps on Windows 11. Also, while the enthusiastic minority of Android users prefer sideloading, rooting, etc., most people give up on the moment when the app doesn’t appear in search results.

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Without the Play Store, Android on Windows 11 starts at a disadvantage.

Play Store apps use Google Mobile and Google Play services. They keep your apps up-to-date with the latest security and privacy tools and also provide access to certain Google firmware and services. This means that Android developers need to keep building and updating the second version of the app for Fire tablets and Windows. Also, many developers lack the resources and financial incentives to port mobile-based software to larger screens and smaller user bases.

Fire tablets are very cheap and are mostly purchased for streaming apps, so you can escape with limited app availability. But Android on Windows 11 can’t get around that. If you can’t access your favorite apps on the $ 1000 screen, most people will ignore the app store and prioritize browsers and bookmarked URLs.

What gives me hope is that Microsoft and Amazon will be able to make this service successful and benefit from their Android. They may even provide incentives for well-known developers to partner with them.

How many developers will be involved in making a resizable app?

At the same time, many developers are currently writing apps for different screen sizes for Android 12L early next year. Most developers didn’t mind resizing the app for Samsung DeX mode, but with the simultaneous introduction of the tablet / foldable 12L and Android for Windows, more developers are coming. There is a possibility of making a leap.

Ultimately, it’s fun if people can enjoy faster Android app performance on their laptops than on budget Android phones.

Lineup of Google Play games and stack-type PC games

Source: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central

I’ve compared PlayPass and Apple Arcade in the past, but this is a comparison of apples and oranges. Play Pass offers 800 games and apps, partners with popular mobile developers to provide excellent Play Pass games, and provides ad-free access to numerous apps. Apple Arcade, on the other hand, offers about 180 games, most of which are exclusively for Arcade, all optimized for the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.

With Google Play Games for PC, you can “bring the best of the Android and Google Play gaming ecosystem to your Windows PC”. Saves are transferred from your Android phone to your Windows device so that Apple Arcade can use the same save files on your MacBook and iPhone. Both Android apps and PC-enabled games are reportedly emulated.

What’s not clear yet is whether you need to own the app or whether it’s a subscription. If Google plans to get exclusive rights like Apple, how many games will be available at launch, the cost of a fictitious subscription, use Stadia-supported cloud streaming, or download the app to your computer. It is fair to ask.

How do Google Play games overlap with other PC gaming platforms?

How does Play Games for PC compare to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, which definitely has a lot of problems? Against Google’s own Stadia, which provides access to real AAA games instead of mobile games? Or for major PC tycoons like Steam and the Epic Games Store, which have lots of free-to-play games, giveaways, and major sales of popular titles?

You also need to compete with Bluestacks, a free Android game emulator that streams over 200 Android games over the cloud.

Google is out of the Play Store’s exclusive comfort zone and stepping into the right PC melee attacks. This area has little history. The infamous record of Google’s killing project and the horrifying launch of Stadia, which is limited to a limited edition, make it skeptical that Play Games could make an impression.

Source: Apple

Apple Arcade is not a true “competitor” given its monopoly on Apple products. But it’s fair to note the benefits Apple has for this type of service.

Apple controls the unique silicon design and manufacture of mobile phones and computers, so you can optimize iOS / macOS performance without relying too much on RAM for speed. And in the case of Apple Arcade, it can optimize its monopoly especially for the M1 and Bionic AX chips. In addition, the Apple App Store is far more profitable for developers than the Play Store, making Arcade an attractive way to penetrate its user base.

Google, on the other hand, needs the app to work across the PC ecosystem and on a variety of CPU types, from AMD to ARM to Intel. Whether Google uses emulators like Bluestacks or Rosetta2, cloud gaming (aka Stadia), or compilers like Intel Bridge, features have been cut to allow PlayGames to run smoothly on a variety of PCs. increase.

Keep your fingers crossed

Source: Microsoft

When the Android / Windows news was first announced, I speculated that this could make our technology purchases more isolated. Just as the M1 MacBook and iPhone work together, Android apps on Windows can bring the two platforms closer together.

It certainly can happen in 2022. But no matter how well the system works, the impact depends on which Android apps are coming to Windows, which games jump from the Play Pass to the Play Games, and how well the Google and Microsoft markets work. You will be restricted. We support each service.

Android’s growth in the PC space could give the app a big boost. Or maybe this is a niche service that doesn’t really impress. Next year, we’ll see if Google and Microsoft can carry out that mission.

