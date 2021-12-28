A variation of the Realme GT 2 Pro revealed when pre-launch sales began in China





Pre-sale of Realme GT 2 Pro is currently underway on various online platforms in China. At the same time, two variations of smartphones and color options were revealed. The smartphone will be available in China on January 4th, along with the Vanilla Realme GT 2. The premium handset could be one of the first smartphones with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Recently, Realme executives revealed that the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 2K display with a resolution of 1,440×3,216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Realme GT 2 Pro is listed on various e-commerce websites, including JD.com and its online store, with pre-launch purchases / blind sales. If you are interested, you can pay 1 RMB (about 12 rupees) to order the Realme handset, and the rest can be paid on the phone’s release date (January 4th). In this mode, customers can also win gifts. You can also make a reservation for your smartphone in advance.

As far as the Realme GT2 Pro variations are concerned, the JD list shows that the device is offered in two variations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There are two color options, Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated). However, the list in the Realme online store only shows the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model with the master paper color option.

Recently, Realme executives have been teasing the Realme GT 2 Pro with a 6.7-inch 2K display with a thin bezel and hole punch notch in the upper left corner of the screen. The display is provided by Samsung with a resolution of 1,440×3,216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features LTPO technology and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, both Realme GT 2 series phones will come with a fingerprint sensor with a heart rate detection feature that is likely to use your heart rate to unlock the phone.

