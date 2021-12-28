Battle royale games keep fighting until the player dies





On the first day of Makoto Naegi at the Elite Hopes Peak Academy, he is a little nervous. Players will learn that Hope’s Peak looks different when they embark on this first game of the Danganronpa series, which was reissued with the sequel to Nintendo Switch. Avid students are soon imprisoned in a sadistic game played by an evil teddy bear. The only chance they have to escape is to kill another student and put their classmates in the criminal frame. The story explores chilling psychological questions: what situations can drive a good person to murder?

If this setting sounds familiar, you need to do so. Danganronpa is an example of a “battle royale”, a genre in which a group of people are placed in a closed environment, where only one survivor is allowed to escape and is forced to compete until death. Over the last decade, this conceit has become one of the most popular and lucrative trends in culture, alongside video games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as screen hits such as The Hunger Games and Squid Games. We are boosting great success.

The 2000 Japanese movie “Battle Royale” named this genre. In this modern horror classic, a group of 42 high school students are placed on the island and it is said that they have to fight until only one remains. This movie proved to be controversial at the time of its release due to its extreme brutality, but under the internal organs, when your life is at a loss and everyone has a motive to kill you. There was a thoughtful parable exploring ways to make trust a rare but important resource.

The film influenced manga and anime imitators, and the idea became mainstream in the Hunger Games, where teens compete in deathmatch. This year, Netflix’s Squid Game, the platform’s most popular series to date, has added an interesting twist to the genre by creating a death game in which debt-ruined players participate to make money. .. The Battle Royale framework serves as a flexible tool for metaphors, whether it’s a critique of capitalism in a squid game or a literal life-and-death struggle in a high school drama in Danganronpa. All of these stories question pay for performance, given how young people are forced to compete in a world where decks are stacked and not rewarded enough to go around.

In the gaming world, the first titles that mimic Battle Royale, such as the visual novels Danganronpa and Zero Escape, sought similar themes, but today’s big success pretends to be that intellectual. Not a shooting game. Here, a group of players will be dropped from the plane across a large map, cleaning their weapons and fighting until only one remains. These have become the dominant form of online games.

“PUBG: Battleground” has proved that war with everyone can be a popular game format.The super-violent movie “Battle Royale” where students are dropped on the island named this genre © Toei Production / DR / Koshmu Katami / Alamy

The first example was a modification of Minecraft and the zombie survival game DayZ, but the latter was rebuilt as a standalone game, and PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2017 was the first successful breakout in the genre. Shortly thereafter, Epic Games modified Fortnite, a less-played survival game, to add Battle Royale mode. This has become a global phenomenon. Many battle royale occurred after that, but few gained the same lasting popularity. An official twist: Fortnite allows players to build protective structures. Apex Legends 2019 focuses on teamwork. Call of Duty: Warzone in 2020 has a “grag” that allows killed players to rejoin the battle if they win a one-on-one deathmatch.

If these very popular shooters aren’t working on themes that make Battle Royale fascinating on TV and movies, why do players flock to them? The reason is the tension of the story, which is unique to the concept. The competition begins slowly as players search for weapons and avoid combat in vulnerable situations. Participants are picked off as the field of play shrinks, stakes rise and force participants into tight spaces where conflicts are inevitable. From huge numbers of competitors to randomly distributed devices, the number of variables creates unpredictable gameplay.

This genre has also proven to be versatile. From the candy-colored obstacle course Fall Guys to Tetris 99, where 99 players stack blocks in the Last Man Standing competition, many non-violent games offer battle royale eccentric takes. Today really every player has a battle royale, and last week I finally found a battle royale for me. The new release, Bubble Royale, is a Scrabble spin where players parachute letters on the board and compete to become the final speller.

