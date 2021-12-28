Unraveling what you need from unnecessary complexity – the key to innovation





Given that the COVID crisis has overturned the sharp corners of the conversation about technology, innovation, and today’s digital-first world, many insurers must agree on issues that hinder their steps in that direction. It will not be. For the field, which has seen the internal systems that govern these companies from all angles, the challenge for the future is to classify the required complexity from the unwanted complexity.

“That’s the real challenge,” he said. “To innovate, you need to use the latest technology platforms. You need to hire people, maintain their systems, and avoid spending time testing integrations with downstream, bespoke legacy systems. Because if you don’t have the latest simplified technology platform, you spend all your time maintaining it. But when you reach these new platforms, the biggest mistake people make. One is to port all the complexity of an existing business. “

Duplicating existing business logic to a new platform, no matter how modern and innovative that platform is, can’t do business as efficiently as you would expect. Then, on the other side of the equation, there is the required complexity, Field said, which is just as important as identifying correctly.

Early in his career, he recalled when he was the product manager of a company running a transformation program, as the “payroll deduction” feature was used by only one affinity group from the transition to the new system. rice field. The whole company. However, the impact was disastrous, and we found that the retention rate of the affinity group dropped from 99% to 40%.

“To make matters worse, they didn’t know that because many customers didn’t know to look for a notice to pay the invoice because it expired,” he said. “It never happened to them that their insurance company canceled them. These were the people who had been with the insurance company for 15/20 years.”

It is often difficult to identify what is important to move forward, what is essential, and the complexity that makes your business unique. Field added that this is an even more difficult process, as it needs to pinpoint stakeholders across the organization who can make these decisions correctly. Who can trust to make those calls and who has the right opinion?

“It’s about finding the right people, through them [clear view] About what you really need, what you don’t need, “he said. “The minimal viable product approach is the one I’m skeptical of when it comes to performing core transformations and moving to new technology platforms for innovation. Once you ruin something- And with insurance, it can be ruined really quickly and take years to fix-they are no longer insured or are insured for what they thought they were. When not, customers are less forgiving than others in a more transaction-based industry. “

Therefore, the key to embarking on a transformation project is to build the right partnerships and work with the right providers who are familiar with separating essential and non-essential complexity. Looking at what underpins these partnerships, Field unfortunately pointed out that there are many tech companies that promise a lot that they can’t offer.

This is especially true in the area of ​​AI, he said. There is much talk in the market about companies using their data to create customer experiences that guide consumers through the process of buying insurance. But to do that right, you need to consciously set up your system to capture that data, and design a system that not only outputs that data, but also asks the user the right questions. To do so can take years to establish a good dataset, but many of the shopping behaviors he’s seen in the industry still treat AI like a magic trick, That is definitely not the case.

“I’m skeptical, but I’m skeptical that data from one insurance company can have a significant impact on data and people from another insurance company,” he said. “Executives are already looking for a pre-trained model because they’re trying to reduce the time for machine learning and AI processes. I think that’s the biggest mistake we’ll encounter.

“And you have these companies that are exceptionally underfunded and are trying to increase the number of insurers’ technical customers as soon as possible. Today’s companies aren’t really valued for revenue. That’s why they’re valued for their growth trajectory. They’re trying to grow as fast as possible in an industry that doesn’t move that fast because it fuels multiples, so if you have an insurer and the insurer itself, I don’t think the financial incentives are always the same. “

When it comes to choosing the right tech partner, it’s about finding a company sweetspot that’s big enough that you don’t have to worry about them disappearing, but they’re as big as they have. Has lost sight of the implications of innovating and has become a holding company of other old technologies. There aren’t many in the industry right now, but there are many people building the system that is exactly what you requested. But that’s not always what businesses need in all cases, he pointed out, and the trick is to know the difference.

