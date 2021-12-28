iPhone 14 | OnePlus 10: Tech that, 2022! Among the long-awaited releases, iPhone 14, Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10





2021 was a mixed year for the world of technology, where highs and lows are mixed, as the pandemic continues. Geeks around the world have witnessed sporadic launches of smartphones, a global chip shortage, and rising labor and component costs. This makes flagship phones more expensive than ever. From the Apples iPhone 13 lineup to the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3, there were some high-priced launches of premium smartphones in 2021.

Not only Apple and Samsung, but also smartphone makers such as OnePlus, Oppo and Google have announced great products that will captivate consumers. Launched in 2021, it boasts great technology, and users around the world are expecting more innovative flagship smartphones in 2022.

This is a list of top smartphones that are likely to become trendsetters in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series In the past few months, there have been some leaks surrounding the next Samsung Galaxy 2022 Series. Historically, Samsung launched mobile phones in February or March, but the S21 lineup was launched in January 2021. However, it is not yet known if the brand will announce the S22 series in the first quarter of the new year. The biggest expectations from the S22 lineup are about the camera. Recent reports suggest that the S22 series will feature a P-shaped camera module and that the brand will hold the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 108-megapixel primary camera.agency

A typical image by Twitter.

iPhone 14 In 2021, Apple released the iPhone 13 series, and premium phones have consistently been rated as the best phones of the year. The brand has succeeded in maintaining the topic of future device planning. A recent report by 9to5Mac suggests that the camera will be significantly updated on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series. The new model is also expected to have a 48-megapixel camera compared to the existing 12-megapixel sensor. Also, the iPhone 15, which may be released in 2023, is said to be equipped with a periscope-type lens.agency

A typical image by Twitter.

OnePlus 10 Series OnePlus has already announced the launch of its premium flagship OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022. A series of leaks has already revealed possible designs and specifications for the Top Tier 10 Pro model. The OnePlus 10 Pro showcases Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and an improved 32 megapixel selfie camera. Many reports suggest that the phone may retain some of the features found in the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone may also have a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3.3X telephoto camera in triple camera settings.agency

A typical image by Twitter.

According to MacRumours, Apple’s next smartphone is likely to be available in the first half of 2022. It may have the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13. Currently, the iPhone SE works with the A13 Bionic processor. The 2016 and 2020 SE models have Touch ID, and the next SE3 could be the first model in the series with Face ID. There are rumors that the phone may retain its SE design or it may take over the design of the iPhone XR.agency

A typical image by Twitter.

Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi is preparing to launch its flagship mobile phone, the 12 series, next year. Mobile phones have already earned an A + score from DisplayMate, the world leader in video diagnostics. The 12 series is expected to be a hot topic in consideration of its display function. According to a company statement, the new phone comes with a high-precision screen with extraordinary color accuracy of 16,000 levels of brightness adjustment. It was also reported that the screens of the Xiaomi 12 series have a high PPI and a 10-bit color depth.agency

Image via Xiaomi 12. @ gizmochina

Oppo Find N The recently launched phone Oppo Find N is touted as a strong candidate for the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Clamshell-style smartphones have a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. Once in the folder, the phone has an aspect ratio of 18: 9, which makes it easy to use with one hand. Both displays have an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This phone will set a precedent for folding phones in 2022. Agency X80 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the Vivo X80 is of great interest. The brand will reportedly use the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset for the next phone call. The lineup may include Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro Plus. Phones may have a Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 50megapixel main sensor, 5-axis stabilization, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with integrated 2x zoom. It may be.agency

Representative images from the official Vivo website

