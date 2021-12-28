Which is better, Phonepe or Google Pay?





India is moving towards digitalization at a very fast pace, and the growth of digital payments in India is evidence. Especially after monetization, people started using digital payments instead of cash. A variety of digital payment options are currently available, and the vast majority of people in India use these platforms. These digital payment platforms offer different modes of online payments such as credit cards, debit cards and online banking, making payments much easier after the introduction of UPI.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the fintech company was a huge success. Currently, most fintech companies are considering the introduction of digital payment platforms. The most popular digital payment platforms in India are PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and more. In today’s topic, we’ll tell you which is the better digital payment platform, Google Pay or PhonePe. Before we move on, let’s understand Google Pay and PhonePe.

What is PhonePe?

PhonePe is an Indian e-commerce payment system and digital wallet company headquartered in Bangalore. PhonePe was launched in December 2015 by Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari. PhonePe is available for both Android and iOS. PhonePe’s mobile app was released in August 2016 and was the first digital payment app to launch UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in India.

Benefits of PhonePe

PhonePe gives you the benefits of a wallet, so you can make your payments very fast. You can add multiple bank accounts with your PhonePe account and manage all your bank accounts easily with PhonePe. PhonePe will provide the user with a scratch card after making a transaction. PhonePe also offers UPI payments, which is also a secure payment system. PhonePe offers users a variety of payment options. This means you don’t have to pay with a bank account or debit / credit card. With PhonePe, you can make payments with any card. PhonePe has excellent customer support, so if you run into any problems, you can get the best solution as soon as possible.

What is Google Pay?

Google Pay is a digital payment platform and online payment system provided by Google. Initially, Google Pay was named Tez. The motivation for launching Google Pay was to allow users to comfortably pay on smartphones, tablets, SmartWatches, and more. Google Pay started about four years ago and is headquartered in Noida.

Google Pay features

Due to security concerns, Google Pay does not offer a wallet service, so Google Pay is very secure. Google Pay offers a scratch card through which users earn cash back. Google Pay supports UPI payments, which are considered a secure payment system. With Google Pay, the amount is debited directly to your bank account and credited.

Google Pay and PhonePe

You now have information about the features of this digital payment app. Discuss which digital payment app is better between Google Pay and PhonePe.

Features-Both Google Pay and PhonePe offer UPI payments, and when it comes to adoption, PhonePe had the most UPI transactions in September 2021 and Google Pay was the same second. PhonePe offers a wallet service, but Google Pay does not, so the amount of Google Pay will be deducted directly from your bank account.

User Interface and Language-Of PhonePe and Google Pay, Google Pay’s interface is much better than PhonePe. Google Pay offers fewer services than PhonePe, but Google Pay is expanding its services there. PhonePe offers 11 Indian languages, while Google Pay only offers 7 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malati, Tamil and Telugu.

Invoice Payment and Easy Recharge-Google Pay and PhonePe both offer utility bill payments such as electricity, water, and invoice payments. You can also book train, bus, or flight tickets through this digital payment platform. You can also use Google Pay and PhonePe to shop online and pay for groceries.

PhonePe also offers several additional services, such as buying insurance, investing in investment trusts and money, and paying fees to schools and universities. However, Google Pay does not currently offer investment trusts or investment services for products. According to the latest news, Google Pay is affiliated with SBI General Insurance, so you can buy health insurance directly from Google Pay.

Security-Security is the most important part of a digital payment platform, as all money is so important. Both payment systems are equally secure with respect to application consent.

Conclusion:-If you’re talking about which is best, Google Pay or PhonePe, it’s up to you which digital payment app you like best. We have provided as much detail as possible regarding both digital payment platforms.

The above views are the author's own.

